Local youth baseball team proves respect, dignity go a long way





In an area saturated with talented student athletes, it’s not uncommon to see youth baseball players and their families bounce from team to team in search of the perfect fit. Sometimes the perfect fit is short-lived and for those parents seeking glory for their player, who will of course be the next Mike Trout, the viscous cycle will always continue.

One program that has seen minimal turnover, with much success over the years is the Menifee Yards Dawgs, especially for one of their travel teams that was formed when coaches wanted to keep a Menifee Pony All-Star team together back in 2011.

“There was already an older Yard Dawg team that had been together for a few years and this particular team was formed by Don Gaunt and Deron Anderson originally, I was brought in over the summer of 2016 to prepare them for high school,” says Ed Hurtado, who manages the 13U Yard Dawgs. “We had a great group of boys that really worked well together and most importantly had a wonderful group of parents that were on board with where we wanted to take these boys.”

Hurtado, a former pitcher in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization, also spent 16 years with the Police force chasing bad guys in Corona, and he says the fit was perfect. Hurtado, also a local high school baseball coach at Murrieta Mesa, took the job extremely serious for the young group of boys, most of whom had been playing together since they were four and five years old. Over the past six years they of course have had a few players come and go, but the majority has stayed intact and have formed a brotherhood that will last a lifetime and never be broken.

“Although we have won our share of trophies and championship rings throughout the years, it was never about that,” Hurtado said. “It was about teaching these boys how to love the game of Baseball and play the game with dignity and respect. It was about teaching them teamwork, responsibility, to work hard for what they want, to excel academically and to be great young men.” That belief courses through the veins of the families and players in this program and though a good amount of these boys will be headed to high school next year, the coaches all believe they have accomplished what they set out to do so long ago.

On July 9 the team played in their last Southern California tournament defending their title in the Triple Crown San Diego Grand Slam tourney. At the end of the tournament the Yard Dawgs found themselves in a hard-fought battle with a good, well respected San Diego Show team.

“We played from behind the entire game, but when it counted, the boys dug deep and came together as brothers and pulled out a win in the last inning when our backs were against the wall,” says assistant coach Deron Anderson.

Over the week of July 25 through July 31, the Menifee Yard Dawgs will play in the Triple Crown Sports, Steamboat Springs Colorado World Series, which will mark their last tournament as the Menifee Yard Dawgs.

Although it will be sad for it to come to an end, the families and coaches are very excited to see what the future holds for these fine young men.

“We are all extremely proud of these boys and what they have accomplished, but none of this would have been possible without the support of their parents and family. The Yard Dawg families have formed an unbreakable bond that will last a lifetime and I know I can speak for all of us coaches when I say we are extremely grateful and proud to be a part of these young men’s lives,” exclaimed Hurtado.