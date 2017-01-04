Local youth basketball players invited to play during halftime of Clippers game at Staples Center





Members of the fourth, fifth, and sixth grade Genesis Hoops club basketball teams were invited to the Staples Center to play a game during halftime of the Los Angeles Clippers versus Phoenix Suns game Monday, Jan. 2. Throughout this past year, the players have been training and competing in leagues/tournaments around the Southern California area, working hard to further their development as players and people on and off the court.





Recently, a Genesis Hoops family happened to mention the improvement they saw in their players to an LA Clippers Administrator, who later reached out and inquired about having specific players participate in this awesome opportunity. Upon accepting the invitation, Genesis players, families, friends, and local businesses offered their support to make this opportunity a reality, including EZ Up, Morongo, Panda Express, Epic Rollertainment and Clothes4Cash.

The players participated in a 6 minute game, with 2 referees and some players got to partake in on-camera interviews after the game, including Queen Majesty Ruffin. They were also invited to watch the Clippers practice before the game and got to stand on the court with the team during the national anthem. On top of all that, one military parent, Daniel Greer, was honored for his military service with an on-court presentation after the first quarter. Greer received a custom Clipper’s jersey with his name on the back and his post presentation interview will air nationally next week after Primetime on Clipper’s Weekly, which is a Fox Sports program.





“It was truly an awesome experience for everyone in the program and we are blessed to have such a great group of players, parents and supporters,” exclaimed Genesis Hoops Club Director, Rudy Brown.

Genesis Hoops provides a unique opportunity for all players, beginning to advanced, to work with professional skills trainers and experience former and current high school to college level coaches at their new private facility in Temecula. For more information on upcoming training opportunities, leagues, tournaments and travel teams, visit www.genesishoops.com , or contact (951) 977-3770.