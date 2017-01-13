McLeod wins Dec. 4 go-round at NFR, best-dressed award





Michele McLeod won the fourth go-round of the National Finals Rodeo on December 4 – which is her older daughter’s birthday – and also won the Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Award. McLeod, who lived in Temecula from 1993 until she moved to Texas in 2005, had a time of 13.49 seconds to win the fourth go-round.

“I needed it to come together. I’ve been struggling a little bit,” McLeod said.

McLeod had five-second penalties for knocking over a barrel in two of the first three go-rounds at the 2016 National Finals Rodeo, which took place December 1-10 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. The 15 Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racers with the highest earnings in WPRA-sanctioned rodeos during the regular season which runs from October 1 through September 30 qualify for NFR. NFR earnings are added to regular-season earnings to determine the final standings. McLeod competed in 89 WPRA rodeos (not including the 2015 National Finals Rodeo) during the qualifying season from October 1, 2015, to September 30, 2016, and won $87,745 to place ninth and earn her fourth consecutive NFR qualification. Her penalty for knocking over a barrel gave McLeod a time of 18.79 seconds in the first go-round December 1; the time without the penalty would have placed second. McLeod kept all three barrels upright December 2 and had a time of 13.91 seconds, but Ivy Conrado garnered the sixth and final paying position for the second go-round with a run of 13.90 seconds.

“When you run a 13.91 and you can’t place in the second round it’s like crazy,” McLeod said. McLeod knocked over the second barrel in the third go-round December 3 and had a time of 19.11 seconds including the penalty. McLeod changed her tactic for the fourth go-round. “I came back tonight, warmed up a little bit different,” she said. “I kind of went back to how I’ve ridden the last several years.” Lisa Lockhart was the first barrel racer to run in the December 4 go-round and had a time of 13.58 seconds. Sarah Rose McDonald followed Lockhart and took 13.56 seconds. “I was so excited for Lisa, and then Sarah got faster than her,” McLeod said. McLeod was the next barrel racer to run in the go-round. “I wasn’t worried about the time,” she said. “I wanted to turn three nice barrels. I hadn’t done that.” McLeod then had her run of 13.49 seconds which would eventually take first place in the go-round. “I didn’t think that it would be that fast,” she said. “When they said a 4 I couldn’t believe it.”

McDonald’s time held up for second place in the go-round and Lockhart ended the night third in the performance. Jana Bean and Amberleigh Moore split fourth and fifth with runs of 13.66 seconds, Mary Burger took the final paying position with her time of 13.74 seconds, and five other barrel racers had times under 14 seconds including three with times under 13.80 seconds.

“The ground’s wonderful and these horses are on fire,” McLeod said.

Katelyn McLeod, who attended Sparkman Elementary School, turned 24 on December 4.

“This is unbelievable on Katelyn’s birthday,” Michele McLeod said. “She is my best supporter and it’s awesome that it happened on her birthday.” McLeod’s other daughter, Lindsey, is now 20. McLeod also has a stepdaughter, Jenna, who is 28. McLeod rode nine-year-old Slick for the first nine go-rounds. “He feels really good,” McLeod said. “I rode him a little bit more aggressive tonight,” McLeod said. “We smoked our first barrel.” When McLeod and Slick rounded the third barrel without knocking it over, the run to the end of the course would determine McLeod’s eventual go-round position. “I could feel him. He was staying true and working great, and I knew I was clean,” McLeod said.

McLeod began riding Slick, who was foaled in 2007 and whose registered name is Slick by Design, in April 2013. Slick is owned by Charlie Cole (who now lives in Texas but was once a resident boarder at Rawhide Ranch in Bonsall) and Jason Martin.

“He stepped it up tonight,” McLeod said. “He tries his best every time.” First place in the go-round added $26,230.77 to McLeod’s earnings. “I actually rode him a little bit better tonight, and it paid off,” McLeod said. “I didn’t expect it to be that fast.” The go-round win was the fourth for McLeod at NFR. She won the fifth go-round of the 2014 National Finals Rodeo with a time of 13.66 seconds, which was the fastest run of that rodeo. Two of her NFR go-round wins were in 2015 when she won the second go-round with a run of 13.72 seconds and the eighth go-round with a time of 13.89 seconds. “We take every win as it is and are so thankful and blessed,” McLeod said.

Moore won the fifth go-round December 5 with a run of 13.62 seconds and McLeod’s time of 13.76 seconds placed second, which was worth $20,730.77 in earnings. McLeod completed the course in 14.04 seconds in the sixth go-round December 6 to place tenth. Her 13.86-second run December 7 split the tenth and eleventh positions in the seventh go-round. She had a run of 13.84 seconds December 8, which placed tenth in the eighth performance. “The ground has been pretty good all week,” McLeod said. Two penalties for knocking over barrels December 9 gave McLeod a time of 26.60 seconds in the ninth round. “You can’t always have every run be the best,” McLeod said. McLeod rode ten-year-old Toby for the final go-round December 10 and had a time of 14.06 seconds to place tenth. McLeod had a ten-run average (aggregate) of 161.46 seconds, which placed twelfth in the average. Her $56,691.54 of NFR earnings for her go-round positions gave her year-end earnings of $144,706.52 and twelfth place in the final 2016 world standings. The Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Award is sponsored by the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, which is in Fort Worth and inducted Jerry Ann Taylor in 1986.

Taylor, who was a trick rider, passed away in February 2012 and after her death the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame sponsored one annual award for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and one annual award for the National Finals Rodeo. Mary Walker was the initial NFR recipient in 2012 and Fallon Taylor won the award three consecutive times between 2013 and 2015. The first-place award carries a $5,000 cash prize along with a plaque. The second-place prize, which was won by Kimmie Wall, is $1,000. Third place, which in 2016 went to Walker, is worth $500.

“It’s really exciting,” McLeod said. “This means a lot to me. I tried the last couple of years and haven’t got it,” McLeod said. “I was just shocked today when I got the text that I won.” Emily Dudley of Deuces Wild Tack in Aubrey, Texas, was responsible for McLeod’s outfits during NFR. “I owe it all to Emily. She did such a fabulous job,” McLeod said. McLeod noted that Dudley was also responsible for decorating Slick each night to coordinate the horse with the cowgirl’s clothing.

“She has to match colors and made him look great,” McLeod said. All 15 barrel racers often coordinated their outfits during NFR. “The camaraderie is great,” McLeod said. McLeod was born in Valencia and grew up in Camarillo. She attended Camarillo High School but did not compete in high school rodeo. McLeod was 16 when she learned to barrel race from Bess Chaney, whose move to Temecula was one of the reasons McLeod moved from Santa Maria to Temecula.

McLeod participated in National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association competition while at Pierce College. She studied at the fire academy and planned to become a firefighter before she started her family. She has been training horses in Texas since she moved to Whitesboro, which has a population of approximately 3,800 and is about 65 miles northeast of Dallas. McLeod filled her WPRA permit in 2004 by earning the necessary $1,000 and obtained her WPRA card in 2005, but she did not participate in rodeo full-time until 2013. McLeod had $17,655 of WPRA career earnings prior to the 2013 season and used Slick for the 2013 National Finals Rodeo, in which she won $41,766.83 to finish the rodeo year with $151,374.49 of season earnings and take fifth place in the final standings. She had two second-place go-rounds, including a run of 13.48 seconds which is the fastest non-winning time in NFR history, and a fourth-place go-round. She had four five-second penalties for knocking over a barrel and had an average of 158.08 seconds on her ten runs.

McLeod purchased Skye in July 2013 and used Skye, who was also foaled in 2007, at NFR in 2014 due to Slick’s injury that year. Her 2014 average of 151.06 seconds placed fifth among barrel racers and she earned $62,830.52 for her NFR go-round and average positions. McLeod’s final 2014 season earnings of $163,475.54 placed her fourth in the final world standings. Katelyn McLeod also rode Skye during 2014 and Lindsey McLeod rode Skye during the National High School Rodeo Association’s 2014 national finals. McLeod sold Skye in 2015. McLeod entered the 2015 National Finals Rodeo 11th in the world standings. She placed in six go-rounds in 2015; in addition to her two wins she was second in the ninth performance, third in the seventh go-round, fourth on her first run, and fifth in the sixth performance. She placed fourth in the average at 145.19 seconds, and her $138,346.16 of NFR earnings brought her year-end total to $218,743.58 for fourth place. McLeod was leading the NFR Barrel Racing earnings until the final night, when McDonald earned second-place money for the go-round and sixth-place average money for a ten-night total of $139,826.93.

The Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Award is presented on the final night of the National Finals Rodeo. “It’s just a great way to end the NFR. It’s a lot of fun, and I’m just happy that it all worked out,” McLeod said. “Just very blessed to be able to run in Vegas again for the fourth straight year.”