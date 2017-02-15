Murrieta Mesa High School Baseball Coach steps down





Murrieta Mesa’s head baseball coach, Bryn Wade, announced earlier this week that he is stepping down as the head varsity baseball coach at Murrieta Mesa High School, a position he has held since 2014. In 2016 Wade led the RAMS to the Southwestern League championship and the school’s first CIF-SS Division 1 Baseball Championship. Wade was named the Los Angeles Times 2016 Baseball Coach of the Year after the team completed the season with 22 regular season wins and seven losses. Wade will continue to teach English at Murrieta Mesa.

“Coach Wade has been a tremendous asset to our baseball program,” said Murrieta Mesa Principal Steve Ellis. “He is a fierce competitor who is committed to player development. While we are sorry to see him leave the head coaching position, we support his decision and wish him all the best in the future.”

Ellis said the school is working on a transition plan for the varsity baseball team and an announcement will be made to the team shortly. Assistant coaches will continue to run the program until a permanent replacement is named. For more information, contact MMHS Principal Steve Ellis at (951) 951 677-0568.