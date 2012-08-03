Murrieta’s baseball and softball All Stars recognized

Summer vacation is coming closer to an end for the students in our Valley, and for those that play sports, a new season is almost here. Whether it’s lacrosse, football, soccer or perhaps another go at baseball or softball, there is something for kids of all ages.

Of course, let’s not get ahead of ourselves as there are still quite a few recreation baseball and softball All Star teams from the Temecula Valley that haven’t quite given up on the road to the end of the Summer Championships.

This week, the Valley News will be highlighting the teams from Murrieta that have given it their all over the past six weeks and deserve a tremendous amount of congratulations. All Stars, we salute you!

Murrieta PONY League All Stars

Shetland “A” team

All Stars: Jorge Abarca II, Logan Colmer, Matthew Cullen, Tyler Haney, Robert Havens, Ryan Keleher, Derrick Kraus, Lucas Payne, DC Ruth, Brandt Ross, Kyle Thompson, Matthew Trujillo and Clay Yarbro

Coaches: Byron Ross, Kurt Ruth, Bobby Thompson and Mike Yarbro

Post Season info: 2-2 in the Southeast Region District 2 Tournament in Murrieta, 3-2 in the Southeast Region Section 2 Tournament in Moreno Valley, advanced to the Southeast Region Regional Tournament in Moreno Valley and finished there with a 0-2 record.

Shetland “B” team

All Stars: Brady Curran, Braylon Doughty, Deangelo Duncan, Logan Flores, Riley Kujawa, Aiden Lubin, Noah Negri, Austin Overy, Raymond Pirko, Justin Swearingen, Tyler Thai, Michael Velardez, Garrett Dettman and Trevor Papke

Coaches: Randy Curran, Mike Doughty, Brian Flores and Landon Negri

Post Season info: 1-2 in the Southeast Region District 3 Tournament in Chino Hills, 1-2 in the Southeast Region Section 3 Tournament in San Bernardino.

Pinto Coach Pitch “A” team

All Stars: Tobey “Schmitty” Schmidt, Michael “Da Monkey” Romero, Logan “Sonic” Chamberlain, Jered “JJ” Gonzalez, Gabriel “Gabe-Ruth” Louviere, Connor “Big W” Westrich, Brennen “B-Wade” Wade, Bennett “Rojo” Antista, Austin “The Flash” Wiersma, Anthony “A-Train” Gonzalez, Aiden “Stinky-Dink” Udink and Aiden “Bam Bam” Herring

Coaches: Mike Antista, Troy Louviere, Steve Chamberlain, Paul Wade, Jason Dugan, Paul Udink and Mike Romero

Post Season info: Winners (3-0) of the Southeast Region District 2 Tournament at Valley Wide, automatically advanced past Sectionals and went 4-0 in the Southeast Region Regional Tournament in Jurupa to claim the Championship and move on to the West Zone World Series Championship in Riverside where they went undefeated (4-0) to claim the 2012 West Zone Coach Pitch Championship Title.

Pinto Coach Pitch “B” team

All Stars: Zachary Chirhart, Trevor Devaney, Gregory Goldman, Tayven Lamprey, Noah Murasmith, Nick Ortiz, Gavin Roth, Ayden Tauscher, Evan Thompson, Jake Underwood and Luke Wilson

Coaches: Dan Chirhar, Todd Devaney, Todd Roth and Aaron Thompson

Post Season info: 3-2 in the Southeast Region District 1 Tournament in Hemet, 4-2 in the Southeast Region Section 2 Tournament in Murrieta and even though went 0-2 in the Southeast Region Regional tournament in Jurupa, they still move on the World Series in Riverside.

Pinto Machine Pitch team

All Stars: Carson Blount, Matthew Gorham, Jake Keleher, Aiden Lambert, Jake Ledford, Dillon McDermott, Cade Moran, Ian Mowab, Felton Ollison, Jack Pedersen, Tanner Ruhmke and Colt Tucker

Coaches: Tim Moran, Robert Gorham, Pete Keleher and Norb Ruhmke

Post Season info: 2-2 in the Southeast Region Sectional Tournament in Murrieta, Winners (3-0) of the Southeast Region Regional Tournament in Garden Grove and went 1-2 at the West Zone World Series in San Marcos earlier this week.

Mustang-9 team

All Stars: Tiger Bachmeier, Zachary Casey, Nolan Emeterio, Ben Ester, Xavier Gameros, Carson Kast, Ian Noland, Carson Olsen, Anthony Patt, Julian Rabago, Luke Sampang, Matthew Westfall and Kyle White

Coaches: Matt Olsen, Lee Westfall and Brian Casey

Post Season info: 0-2 in the Southeast Region District 1 Tournament in Chino Hills, 2-2 in the Southeast Region Section 1 Tournament in Murrieta. 0-2 in the Southeast Region Regional Tournament in Moreno Valley.

Mustang-10 team

All Stars: Jacob Covington, Hunter DeCristo, Cameron Haney, Aaron Klopfenstein, Austin Klopfenstein, Seth Lopez, Noah McEwen, Anthony Sanchez, Miles Sands, Jeremiah Sedig, Ben Truman and Brandon Walters

Coaches: Josh Klopfenstein, Ryan Genorilla and Jason Covington

Post Season info: 1-2 in the Southeast Region District 4 Tournament in Hemet, 1-2 of the Southeast Region Section 4 Tournament Murrieta.

Bronco-11 “A” team

All Stars: Dylan Burrell, Bradon Carr, James Collins, Gage Flesher, Matthew Hunt, Devlin Lindeman, Caiden Matheny, Zane Neckar, Steve Riddle Jr, Corey Sanchez and Jacob Sharble

Coach: Mitch Carr

Post Season info: Automatically advanced past the Southeast Region District tournaments, 2-2 in the Southeast Region Section 2 Tournament, 4-0 in the Southeast Region Regional Tournament in Murrieta, advanced to the West Zone Championships in Walnut and went 4-2 capturing 2nd place.

Bronco-11 “B” team

All Stars: Ella Bachmeier, Daniel Browne, Kane Cordova, Jonathan DelVachio, Justin Flores, Casey Fuller, Kevin Gameros, Ty Miranda, Rece “Jake” Martlock, Mitch McDonald, Kobe Plane and Noah Sanford

Coaches: Aaron Martloc, Benny Silva, Casey McDonald and John Browne

Post Season info: 0-2 in the Southeast Region District 2 Tournament in Hemet, 0-2 in the Southeast Region Section 1 Tournament in Hemet.

Bronco team

All Stars: Hank Bachmeier, Mario Badillo, Harrison Clyde, Justin Coria, Theoren Delehanty, Trevor Jones, JJ O’Brien, Jordan Payne, Adrian Perez, Jacob Richardson, Marc Rodriguez and Joseph Soto

Coaches: Juan Coria, Brian Marques and Ted Badillo

Post Season info: 2-2 in the Southeast Region District 2 Tournament in Murrieta, 1-2 in the Southeast Region Section 4 Tournament in Jurupa.

Pony team

All Stars: Jerred Andrews, Jason Desrosiers, Sean Ellison, Zac Filos, Chris Fowler, Dallas Gardner, Gareth Johnson, Dominic McFarlan, Giovanni Paquian, EzraTruman, Shayne Waldo and Kyle Worthing

Coaches: Dave Filos, Steve Ellison and Tony Fowler

Post Season info: 1-2 in the Southeast Region District 3 Tournament in Jurupa, 3-2 in the Southeast Region Section 2 Tournament at Valley Wide.

Murrieta National Little League All Stars

9/10-year-old team

All Stars: Russell Mitchell, Tyler Cobb, Robert Cline, Jevan Canada, Noah Weeks, Damian Sandoval, Trevor Schott, Brandon Lizardi, Bryce Burchard, Ian Smith, Isaac Cockle, Jason D’Amato and Andrew Morris

Post season info: 0-2 in the District 28 Divisional Tournament in Murrieta.

10/11-year-old team

All Stars: Hunter Petty, Jason Robinson, Antonio Carreon, Elijah Weeks, Christopher Gilmartin, Josh Boen, Damian Campbell, Joseph Howard, Alec Corona, Josef Duenas, Taylor Tosches, Conor Duff and Ryan Hildago

Post season info: 4-1, second place in the District 28 Divisional Tournament in Murrieta.

11/12-year-old team

All Stars: Cameron Seoane, Billy McVeigh, Seth Ramirez, Julian Olmos, Nathan Vercoe, McGwire Zierold, Liam Dillon, John Howard, Shawn Cox, Lucas Gonzales, Mason Campbell, Manny Meraz and Cesar Cuevas

Post season info: 1-2 in the District 28 Divisional Tournament in Murrieta.

13/14-year-old team

All Stars: Joshua Weeks, Brent Smith, Shane Willoughby, Steven Bower, Ryan Robinson, Spencer Adams, Alex Fewell, Markus Melero, Nathaniel Frady, Peyton Uhl, Paul Garcia, Aidan Stout and Michael Melero

Post season info: Champions (3-0) in the District 28 Divisional Tournament in Murrieta, Champions (3-0) in the Section 9 Junior Division Tournament, so far (2-0) in the District 58 Sub-Division III Tournament being held in Yucaipa this week with the Championship game being played on Wednesday night.

Murrieta Valley Girls Softball Association

8U Black Team (Black Magic)

All Stars: Jayden Baskerville, Keilani Canada, Alexia Denby, Maleea Gallaspy, Isabella Garcia, Lacie Ham, Bella Harris, Kalyn Hill, Hailey Matthews, Hailey Penko, Sophia Ruiz and Alexa Yarbro

Manager: Chris Garcia

Post season info: Overall record of 22-5, collected four championships that included winning the ASA Eastern “B” District Championship, the San Dieguito Memorial Day Tournament, the Corona Diamond Classic, and culminated their season by winning their home Murrieta Bash Tournament. The team was led by manager Chris Garcia who guided the 8U All-Stars to MVGSA’s first district championship since 2008, and established all-time MVGSA 8U records with best tournament winning percentage of 22-2 and number of championships (4) in the 8U division for an All-Star season.

8U Teal Team (Sabotage)

All Stars: Cassie Cadena, Paige Casas, Rayven Crook, Zoe Fulks, Samantha Ganaden, Giana Gozo, Madison Lambson, Morgan LaTerza, Makayla Sayles, Emma Stice, Kinzey Tiburzio and Samantha Wilson

Manager: Frank Tiburzio

Post season info: Overall record 12-7-1 in 5 tournaments. First place at Carlsbad tournament and made 2 semi-finals at San Dieguito and Corona.

10U Black Team (Shockwave)

All Stars: Kelsey Ainsworth, Alesia Denby, Madison Gonzalez, Jillian Horn, Payton Howie, Bethany McDaniel, Breeana Melendez, Kylie Nesbit, Samantha Osher, Jade Peiton, Kamry Robinson and Mya Whitfield

Manager: Dan Ainsworth

Post season info: Overall record 13-14 in 7 tournaments. Took second place in Corona Diamond Classic and made 4 semi-finals.

10U Teal Team (Murrieta Madness)

All Stars: Sara Bhatt, Kasaya Christianson, Kaley Cook, Karissa Cook, Madeline Hays, Lyanna Moreno, Jenna Perez, Veronika Prado, Chloe Shumate, Megan Skousen, Ashley Wiersma and Cassie Woxen

Manager: Rick Prado

Post season info: Overall record 12-12-2. Reached last day of tournament in all 6 tournaments played and made 2 semi-final games.

12U Black Team (Murrieta Wolverines)

All Stars: Ylannah Bowman, Cassidy Fitch, Alina Hernandez, Autumn LaFever, Jessica Phaneuf, Karina Romero, Tiara Smith, Jeanel Tanjuaquio, Jhenalyn Tanjuaquio, Brooklyn Van Bebber, Damatria Willingham, Angela Yanagisawa

Manager: Adam LeFever

Post season info: Overall record 12-12-1, took first place at Murrieta Tournament and second place at Corona Tournament, placed fourth at ASA Districts and qualified for State Championships. First time in three years Murrieta 12U has qualified for States.

12U Teal Team (Mayhem)

All Stars: Gabriela Acuna, Zoey Byrom, Jaylon Davis, Lacie Deprim, Sidney Eskildsen, Shayla Lara, Shelby McLean, Kelli Murphy, Tiffany Myers, Jenna Robidoux, Ashley Rowland and Kelsey Spoerlein

Manager: Mike Murphy

Post season info: Overall record 17-11-2, second place in San Dieguito and San Marcos tournaments.

14U Team (Blackout)

All Stars: Samantha Ayala, Kacie Birdsell, Danielle Cabrera, Mackenzie Cabrera, Lauren Del Vacchio, Jasmine Felt, Valerie Ferro, Alyssa Figueroa-Gonzales, Emily Hall, Mikayla Kea, Alyssa Pamaran and Hannah Wycinsky

Manager: Dom Ferro

Post season info: Overall record 4-15. Finished third at ASA Districts and qualified for

State Championships.

16U Team (Mavericks)

All Stars: Dezaree Anguiano, Kassidy Carpenter, Kiara Conley, Mimi Duen, Makenna Ervin, Arianna Javier, Desiree Johnson, Lauren Rowland, Cheylin Salcido, Kendall Sampang, Mariah Smith and Nicole Stull

Manager: Michelle Rowland

Post season info: First time Murrieta had a 16U division, qualified for State Championships.

18U Team (Murrieta Angels)

All Stars: Bailey Benoit, Natilie Brooks, Emily Deloa, Sarah Frick, Meghan Hall, Danielle Pease, Jazmine Ruiz, Cynthia Sanchez, Jessica Tingler, Caitlin Washburn, Rayna Winters and Makela Yanagisawa

Manager: Bill Ponting

Post season info: Overall record 21-9. First place at West Covina, second place at Moreno Valley and Chino, finished third place at ASA districts and eighth at State Championships.

As the remaining teams from throughout the Valley continue to have success in their post-season championship tournaments, we will continue to report on them. Thanks to all the league representatives that worked with us to highlight their All Star teams.

Unfortunately, there were a few leagues that did not get us their information in time and we hope in the future we will be able to provide information on those leagues and even more from the surrounding communities as well. All of the information for the leagues listed in this article can be found by visiting the City of Murrieta’s website at www.murrieta.org.

CORRECTION: Valley News has to make a correction to last week’s Temecula All Star story, Temecula’s 12U Gold Softball team took third at Districts and qualified for State in Lancaster. They were the first 12U Gold team for TVGSA to have accomplished this feat. We reported that they placed at State which was not accurate.

