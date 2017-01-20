National Baseball Hall of Fame to include Temecula’s Kelsie Whitmore





As member of Team USA’s All Women’s Baseball team, 18 year old Kelsie Whitmore, a Temecula native, has traveled the world doing what she loves, which is playing baseball. That national spotlight has helped her achieve more than she ever could have imagined, though she has worked hard to make sure her goals are never out of sight. Whitmore was a member of the Temecula Valley Golden Bears baseball program before her 2016 graduation and is currently playing Division 1 softball at Cal State Fullerton, but it’s what happened over the last year that really made the baseball world tune in to her talents.

Whitmore made news when she and Team USA teammates, pitcher Stacy Piagno and catcher Anna Kimbrell, signed contracts with the Sonoma Stompers professional baseball club in June, helping make them the first coed professional baseball team since the 1950s.

As a part of her success, along with her female teammates, the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be including the three ladies of baseball in three different exhibits, with the overall biggest honor, which will have them highlighted forever in Cooperstown, New York.





Cooperstown serves as the central point for the study of the history of baseball in the United States and beyond and displays baseball-related artifacts and exhibits. It also honors those who have excelled in playing, managing and serving the sport. The Hall’s motto is “Preserving History, Honoring Excellence and Connecting Generations.”

According to Jon Shestakofsky, VP of Communications & Education for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Kelsie’s bat and a ball signed by all three women will be placed in the “Today’s Game” exhibit case within their Whole New Ballgame exhibit.

“This is the typical first destination for artifacts acquired during the baseball season. Whole New Ballgame, our newest exhibit, reexamines the last 40 years of the baseball timeline, beginning in 1970 and moving to the present day. The “Today’s Game” case at the end of this exhibit houses the most recent artifacts acquired by the Hall of Fame. Right now, this case includes David Ortiz’s spikes from the 2016 All-Star Game, Ichiro Suzuki’s 3,000-hit memorabilia, and other items from the latter half of the 2016 season,” stated Shestakofsky.





The items would likely be installed early in 2017 and would be in place in that specific location for at least a few months, and potentially longer. The time frame depends on how quickly new artifacts are acquired for display in the next year. When curators revamp the “Today’s Game” case with new artifacts, the items would move onto a more permanent display.

“It’s an honor and a blessing,” says Whitmore. “I can’t wait to see the exhibit and hope it shows every young player out there that you can do anything you set your mind to, as long as you work hard and surround yourself with like-minded people.”

There is a long-term goal for the artifacts heading to Cooperstown and when they are moved out of the “Today’s Game” exhibit case, the plan is to move either the bat or ball (most likely one but not both items) to a permanent position in the Women in Baseball exhibit, which opened in 1988. In the meantime, Kelsie’s helmet will be included in the mini-exhibit that the Baseball Hall of Fame periodically brings on the road and is expected it to be at the 2017 All-Star Game Fan Fest in Miami.