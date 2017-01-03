Ormiston leads Lady Nighthawks to Classic title, named tournament MVP

By on No Comment

Murrieta Valley defeats Rancho Verde 57-43 behind the 19 points of tournament MVP Megan Ormiston to win the Lady Nighthawk Classic. David Canales photo.
Murrieta Valley defeats Rancho Verde 57-43 behind the 19 points of tournament MVP Megan Ormiston to win the Lady Nighthawk Classic. David Canales photo.

Over the course of a four day period, junior standout for the Murrieta Valley Lady Nighthawks, Megan Ormiston, went on an 87 point scoring spree, helping her team clinch the 2016 Nighthawk Lady Classic along the way.

2016-17 Lady Nighthawk Classic Champions - Murrieta Valley Nighthawks. David Canales photo.
2016-17 Lady Nighthawk Classic Champions – Murrieta Valley Nighthawks. David Canales photo.

In the final game of the tournament, under new head Coach Nicolas Pardue, Murrieta Valley jumped out to an 11-8 first period lead against the Lady Mustangs of Rancho Verde and never looked back as they cruised to a 57-43 victory and the Championship. Ormiston was dominant for the Lady Nighthawks in the final game scoring 19 points, hauling in 19 rebounds and blocking 4 shots as she took away the honor of being the Most Valuable Player of this year’s tournament.

Super freshman Paris Petitt hits three 3 pointers on her way to scoring 13 points and being named to the All-Tournament team. David Canales photo.
Super freshman Paris Pettitt hits three 3 pointers on her way to scoring 13 points and being named to the All-Tournament team. David Canales photo.

Freshman Paris Pettitt, who was selected to the All-Tournament team, scored 13 points for Murrieta while senior De Brianna Hampton netted 12 points and junior Ashley Miller chipped in with 6.

Sophomore Drasoni Kyles led the Lady Mustangs with 21 points, junior Vanessa Vargas scored 11 and both were selected to the All-Tournament team for Rancho Verde. The Lady Mustangs fell to 9-4 with the loss as Murrieta Valley bettered their record to 11-3. The Lady Nighthawks will open up against Vista Murrieta when league play begins Jan. 11.

, , , ,

Ormiston leads Lady Nighthawks to Classic title, named tournament MVP added by on
View all posts by JP Raineri →

JP is an award-winning sports and multimedia editor and a local radio personality on 101.3 The Mix. A true sports-dad, he also coaches youth, travel and high school baseball, is the president of a local nonprofit baseball league and is a distinguished Rotarian.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker