Ormiston leads Lady Nighthawks to Classic title, named tournament MVP





Over the course of a four day period, junior standout for the Murrieta Valley Lady Nighthawks, Megan Ormiston, went on an 87 point scoring spree, helping her team clinch the 2016 Nighthawk Lady Classic along the way.





In the final game of the tournament, under new head Coach Nicolas Pardue, Murrieta Valley jumped out to an 11-8 first period lead against the Lady Mustangs of Rancho Verde and never looked back as they cruised to a 57-43 victory and the Championship. Ormiston was dominant for the Lady Nighthawks in the final game scoring 19 points, hauling in 19 rebounds and blocking 4 shots as she took away the honor of being the Most Valuable Player of this year’s tournament.





Freshman Paris Pettitt, who was selected to the All-Tournament team, scored 13 points for Murrieta while senior De Brianna Hampton netted 12 points and junior Ashley Miller chipped in with 6.

Sophomore Drasoni Kyles led the Lady Mustangs with 21 points, junior Vanessa Vargas scored 11 and both were selected to the All-Tournament team for Rancho Verde. The Lady Mustangs fell to 9-4 with the loss as Murrieta Valley bettered their record to 11-3. The Lady Nighthawks will open up against Vista Murrieta when league play begins Jan. 11.