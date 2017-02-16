Padres to play Storm in exhibition game next month





The Lake Elsinore Storm and the San Diego Padres will go head-to-head at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore for an exhibition game on Friday, March 31, seven years removed from their last on-field meeting in 2010.

“We are looking forward to visiting The Diamond next month to close out Spring Training,” said Padres Executive Vice President/General Manager A.J. Preller. “Not only is Lake Elsinore a great place to watch a baseball game, but it also serves as a key level in the development of our young players. Fans can expect to see a lot of talent on the field March 31.”

Lake Elsinore first hosted the Padres for an exhibition game in 2001, year one of what is now a 17-season partnership. The big leaguers had the upper hand that night, as Tony Gwynn and company defeated future Padres – including Xavier Nady and Jake Peavy – in front of a capacity crowd. The two teams met again in 2003 (Peavy started for the Padres), 2005 and 2010. The Storm are winless in four meetings against their Major League affiliate.

“We can’t wait to begin our 17th season with the San Diego Padres by welcoming them to The Diamond for this event,” Storm General Manager Raj Narayanan said. “Not only will it be a fun game to watch between Padres present and future, but it will also be the first chance for fans to check out our new seating in the ballpark. We’re excited to write another chapter in our long-standing relationship with the Padres while offering our incredible fans an opportunity to see big league talent take the field in Lake Elsinore.”

The Padres last played at The Diamond in 2012, when the facility welcomed the Kansas City Royals for a big league exhibition contest.

The game is set to begin at 6:00pm. Gates will open one hour before first pitch. Fans can purchase tickets for the exhibition online via stormbaseball.com, over the phone or in person as early as March 13, guaranteeing an opportunity to experience the brand-new seating at The Diamond. A Storm Mini Plan – which will feature tickets to the exhibition game, Opening Night on April 6, the July 3 Independence Day celebration and three other premier dates – will be announced in the coming weeks.

San Diego’s final preseason game in Lake Elsinore will be followed by Padres Fanfest presented by T-Mobile the next day, Saturday, April 1, at Petco Park. More details will be released soon and updates can be found at www.padres.com/fanfest.

San Diego begins its regular season slate on Monday, April 3 at Dodger Stadium. The Padres will host the San Francisco Giants for their home opener at Petco Park on Friday, April 7 at 3:40 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017 Padres season go on sale Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. at www.padres.com.

Lake Elsinore will begin the 2017 campaign at home on Thursday, April 6.

For more information about the exhibition game or the 24th season of Storm Baseball, log on to stormbaseball.com or call 951-245-HITS.