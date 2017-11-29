Perris Auto Speedway announces 2018 schedule

PERRIS – Promoter Don Kazarian has released the 2018 Perris Auto Speedway schedule. The 23rd consecutive year of racing at the now famous Riverside County speed plant will commence with the “Winter Heat Weekend” featuring the IMCA Modifieds along with Super Stocks, Street Stocks and American Factory Stocks Jan. 13 and 14. The doubleheader will pay IMCA points to the Modifieds. The official PASSCAR season openers will be Feb. 10 and 11 and both shows will feature the Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and the IMCA Modifieds.

The regular season night opener will be Saturday, March 3, and will include World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars, USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and The PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints. The hugely popular “Night of Destruction” schedule has been increased to seven races for 2017. N.O.D., which features Democross, Figure 8 racing, Figure 8 Trailer races and Formula X & Autocross, will hit the track for the first time in 2018 March 17. For the second year in a row, “Night of Destruction” will be the featured show for the annual Independence Day Celebration July 4.

The season will culminate with the “23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction” Nov. 8, 9 and 10, featuring the USAC National and CRA Sprint Cars.

The 2018 Perris Auto Speedway is as follows:

Jan. 13 – “Winter Heat Weekend” IMCA Modifieds (2018 IMCA points awarded) PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks (No 2018 PASSCAR points awarded) Pit Gate opens at noon, racing at 3 p.m.

Jan. 14 – "Winter Heat Weekend" IMCA Modifieds (2018 IMCA points awarded) PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks (No 2018 PASSCAR points awarded) Pit Gate opens at noon, racing at 3 p.m.

Feb. 10 – "Opening day" PASSCAR Series Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks (2018 PASSCAR points awarded) and IMCA Modifieds. Pit Gate opens at noon, racing at 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 – PASSCAR SERIES Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks (2018 PASSCAR points awarded) and IMCA Modifieds. Pit Gate opens at noon, racing at 3 p.m.

March 3 – "Opening Night" "So Cal Showdown" "World of Outlaws" Craftsman Sprint Car Series, USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars American Cancer Society Night benefiting the Up, Down 'n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run. Tickets on sale at woosprint.com/schedule .

March 10 – PASSCAR Series – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds.

March 17 – "Night Of Destruction I" featuring Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross and CrossKarts American Cancer Society Night benefiting the Up, Down 'n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run.

April 14 – PASSCAR Series – Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds.

April 21 – "Sokola Shootout" USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars American Cancer Society Night benefiting the Up, Down 'n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

April 28 – "Night Of Destruction II" featuring Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross and CrossKarts.

May 12 – PASSCAR Series – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds.

May 19 – "Night Of Destruction III" featuring Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross and CrossKarts.

May 26 – "Salute To Indy" USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars American Cancer Society Night benefiting the Up, Down 'n Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run.

June 9 – PASSCAR Series – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds.

June 16 – "Night Of Destruction IV" featuring Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross and CrossKarts.

June 23 – USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars.

June 30 – PASSCAR Series – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds.

July 4 – 4 th of July Celebration And Fireworks "Night Of Destruction V" featuring Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross and CrossKarts American Cancer Society Night benefiting The Up, Down 'n Dirty 4 A Cure Mud Run.

July 21 – USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars.

July 28 – "Night Of Destruction VI" featuring Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross and CrossKarts.

Aug. 18 – "California Racers Hall Of Fame Night" USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars.

Aug. 25 – PASSCAR Series – Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and IMCA Modifieds.

Sept. 1 – "Night Of Destruction VII" featuring Demo Cross, Figure 8's, Figure 8 Trailer Racing and Formula-X Autocross and CrossKarts.

Sept. 22 – "Glenn Howard Classic" USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior Sprint Cars and PAS Young Guns Sprint Cars.

Oct. 6-14 – Southern California Fair

Oct. 27 – PASSCAR "Champions Night" featuring Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Factory Stocks and Modifieds.

Nov. 7 – Oval Nationals Practice.

Nov. 8 – 23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars.

Nov. 9 – 23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars.

Nov. 10 – 23rd Annual Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction USAC National and USAC/CRA Sprint Cars.

Schedule is subject to change.

