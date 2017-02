South Valley All-League teams announced for Cross Country, Football and Volleyball

The 2016 South Valley All-League teams were recently announced for the Football, Volleyball and Cross Country teams here locally, recognizing close to 100 student athletes. Rancho Christian, who had one of their most successful football seasons ever, had representation from 16 student athletes in the three sports, Calvary Murrieta came in strong with 17 athletes, Nuview Bridge had a good showing with 15, CMI had the most across the board with 20 player selections, Temecula prep recognized 9 players and Santa Rosa Academy had 12.

–

2016 South Valley All-League Football Team

Offensive MVP – Adam Schwab – Calvary Murrieta – 12 – QB

Defensive MVP – Nick Alvarez – Rancho Christian – 12 – DE

Lineman – Clint Lewis – Calvary Murrieta – 12 – OL

Kicker – Emma Baker – Rancho Christian – 11 – K





Team Awards Sportsmanship:

CMI

Calvary Murrieta

Coach of the Year:

Jim Kunau – Rancho Christian

First Team:

Malosi Napolean – Rancho Christian – 10 – RB

Brent Owens – Rancho Christian – 12 – OL

Carter Treadway – Rancho Christian – 11 – QB

Jaden Schieberl – Rancho Christian – 11 – RB

Ryan Esposito – Rancho Christian – 11 – LB





Elijah Campbell – Rancho Christian – 11 – LB

Brayden Campos – Calvary Murrieta – 12 – WR

Albert Ramirez – Calvary Murrieta – 12 – C

Chris Ramirez – Calvary Murrieta – 12 – WR

Ruben Torres – CMI – 12 – LB

John Walker – CMI – 11 – WR

Fabian Martinez – CMI – 12 – LB

Zamir Carballo – CMI – 12 – S

Lance Burden – Santa Rosa Academy – 11 – LB

Corey Martinak – Santa Rosa Academy – 12 – RB

Joshua Byrne – Santa Rosa Academy – 12 – OL/DL

Justin Anderson – Temecula Prep – 12 – RB

Ethan Daugherty – Temecula Prep – 11- OL/DL

Ruben Valenzuela – Nuview Bridge – 12 – OL





Second Team:

JoJo Saatzer – Rancho Christian – 10 – DB

Hunter Rapolla – Rancho Christian – 10 – OT

Jake Davies – Rancho Christian – 11 – DE

Colton Bulger – Rancho Christian – 11 – DB

Tyler Treadway – Rancho Christian – 11 – WR

Noah San Nicholas – Calvary Murrieta – 12 – WR

Fernando Cortez – Calvary Murrieta – 11 – OLB

Christian McClintock – Calvary Murrieta – 12 – DT

Shane McLeod – Calvary Murrieta – 12 – CB

Tyler Partlow – CMI – 12 – OL

Andrew Palacios – CMI – 12 – CB

Traveon Lec – CMI – 11 – WR

Conner Daughtery – Santa Rosa Academy – 11 – DT

Antonio Diaz – Santa Rosa Academy – 12 – Ath

Oliver Callison – Temecula Prep – 11 – TE

At Large:

Teddymax Talanoa – Rancho Christian – 10 – DT

Martell Freeman – Nuview Bridge – 12 – RB

–

2016 South Valley All-League Cross Country Team

South Valley League Boys’ Most Valuable Player – Ivan Guillen – CMI

South Valley League Girls’ Most Valuable Player – Kaitlin Shearin – Temecula Prep

Coach of the Year – Nuview Bridge

Sportsmanship Award – CMI

Boys’ First Team

Agustin Navarro – Nuview Bridge

Isaac Mora – Nuview Bridge

Jaime Briones – Nuview Bridge

Peyton Longmore – Calvary Murrieta

Joshua Brady – Santa Rosa Academy

Juan Hernandez – Nuview Bridge

Boys’ Second Team

Raul Marroquin – CMI

Matthew Carlson – CMI

Frey Gonzalez – CMI

Elijah Lopes Eason – CMI

Todd Lange – Temecula Prep

Zachary Ross – Santa Rosa Academy

Girls’ First Team

Nadine Cruz – CMI

Victoria Vega – Santa Rosa Academy

Stephanie Marin – Nuview Bridge

Ari’ya McDonald – Santa Rosa Academy

Kyra Bonilla – CMI

Ashlie Meuk – CMI

Girls Second Team

Halie Block – Nuview Bridge

Lizbeth Martinez – CMI

Yadira Alvarado – CMI

Emilia Pereda – Nuview Bridge

Sophey Merfalen – Nuview Bridge

Angie Lopez – Nuview Bridge

–





2016 South Valley All-League Girls’ Volleyball Team

South Valley League Girls’ Most Valuable Player – Addy Mansperger – Temecula Prep

Coaches of the Year: Mical Andrews and Hayley Smith

Sportsmanship Award: Nuview Bridge

First Team

Anna Holman – Calvary Murrieta

Lizzie McWaters – Calvary Murrieta

Abby Roth – Calvary Murrieta

Kassey Pugeda – Temecula Prep

Morgan Spencer – Temecula Prep

Emma Baker – Rancho Christian

Nadia Martinez – Santa Rosa Academy

Hope Villegas – Nuview Bridge

Aliyah Milner – CMI

At Large

Faith Hayden – Calvary Murrieta

Grace Hill – Santa Rosa Academy

Second Team

Kassi Shifflett – Calvary Murrieta

Gabby Gaines – Calvary Murrieta

Ana Heslin – Temecula Prep

Olivia Trenthick – Rancho Christian

Maya Medrano – Santa Rosa Academy

Rhianna Garcia – Nuview Bridge