Southwestern League 2017 varsity football schedules

By on 1 Comment

The 2017 high school football season for the Inland area gets underway this week.

Here’s a look at the Southwestern League teams and who they will be playing this season.

CHAPARRAL FOOTBALL
Coach: Jeremy McCullough
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 5

Date Opponent Site
Aug. 25 at Rancho Cucamonga Rancho Cucamonga HS
Sept. 1 vs. Poly Chaparral HS
Sept. 8 vs. Orange Vista Rancho Verde HS
Sept. 15 vs. Redlands Chaparral HS
Sept. 22 at Victor Valley Victor Valley HS
Oct. 6 vs. Great Oak* Chaparral HS
Oct. 13 at Murrieta Valley* Murrieta Valley HS
Oct. 20 vs. Vista Murrieta* Chaparral HS
Oct. 27 vs. Murrieta Mesa* Chaparral HS
Nov. 3 at Temecula Valley* Temecula Valley HS

GREAT OAK FOOTBALL
Coach: Robbie Robinson
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 2

Date Opponent Site
Aug. 25 vs. Heritage Great Oak HS
Sept. 1 at King King HS
Sept. 15 at Serrano Serrano HS
Sept. 22 vs. Upland Great Oak HS
Sept. 29 at San Juan Hills San Juan Hills HS
Oct. 6 at Chaparral* Chaparral HS
Oct. 13 vs. Temecula Valley* Great Oak HS
Oct. 20 vs. Murrieta Mesa* Great Oak HS
Oct. 27 at Murrieta Valley* Murrieta Valley HS
Nov. 3 vs. Vista Murrieta* Great Oak HS

MURRIETA MESA FOOTBALL
Coach: Darrel Turner
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 4

Date Opponent Site
Aug. 25 vs. Rancho Christian Murrieta Mesa HS
Sept. 15 at San Jacinto San Jacinto HS
Oct. 6 vs. Temecula Valley* Murrieta Mesa HS
Oct. 13 at Vista Murrieta * Vista Murrieta HS
Oct. 20 at Great Oak* Great Oak HS
Oct. 27 at Chaparral* Chaparral HS
Nov. 3 vs. Murrieta Valley Murrieta Mesa HS

MURRIETA VALLEY FOOTBALL
Coach: George Wilson
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 2

Date Opponent Site
Aug. 25 vs. Santiago Murrieta Valley HS
Sept. 1 at Redlands Redlands HS
Sept. 8 at Cajon Cajon HS
Sept. 15 at San Clemente San Clemente HS
Sept. 22 vs. Oaks Christian Murrieta Valley HS
Oct. 6 at Vista Murrieta Vista Murrieta HS
Oct. 13 vs. Chaparral Murrieta Valley HS
Oct. 20 at Temecula Valley Temecula Valley HS
Oct. 27 vs. Great Oak Murrieta Valley HS
Nov. 3 at Murrieta Mesa Murrieta Mesa HS

TEMECULA VALLEY FOOTBALL
Coach: Lenny Dykes
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 5

Date Opponent Site
Aug. 25 at San Jacinto San Jacinto HS
Sept. 1 vs. Elsinore Temecula Valley HS
Sept. 15 vs. Santiago Temecula Valley HS
Sept. 22 vs. Paloma Valley Temecula Valley HS
Sept. 28 vs. Riverside Poly King HS
Oct. 6 at Murrieta Mesa* Murrieta Mesa HS
Oct. 13 at Great Oak* Great Oak HS
Oct. 20 vs. Murrieta Valley* Temecula Valley HS
Oct. 27 at Vista Murrieta* Vista Murrieta HS
Nov. 3 vs. Chaparral* Temecula Valley HS

VISTA MURRIETA FOOTBALL
Coach: David Olsen
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 1

Date Opponent Site
Aug. 25 at Colquitt County (GA) Colquitt County HS
Sept. 1 at Mission Viejo Mission Viejo HS
Sept. 8 vs. Orange Lutheran Vista Murrieta HS
Sept. 15 vs. JSerra Catholic Vista Murrieta HS
Sept. 22 at Crenshaw Crenshaw HS
Oct. 6 vs. Murrieta Valley* Vista Murrieta HS
Oct. 13 vs. Murrieta Mesa* Vista Murrieta HS
Oct. 20 at Chaparral* Chaparral HS
Oct. 27 vs. Temecula Valley* Vista Murrieta HS

, , ,

Southwestern League 2017 varsity football schedules added by on
View all posts by JP Raineri →

JP is an award-winning sports and multimedia editor and a local radio personality on 101.3 The Mix. A true sports-dad, he also coaches youth, travel and high school baseball, is the president of a local nonprofit baseball league and is a distinguished Rotarian.

One Response to "Southwestern League 2017 varsity football schedules"

  1. Jzarate   August 21, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Murrieta Valley is division 1

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker