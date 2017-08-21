Southwestern League 2017 varsity football schedules

The 2017 high school football season for the Inland area gets underway this week.
Here’s a look at the Southwestern League teams and who they will be playing this season.
CHAPARRAL FOOTBALL
Coach: Jeremy McCullough
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 5
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Aug. 25
|at Rancho Cucamonga
|Rancho Cucamonga HS
|Sept. 1
|vs. Poly
|Chaparral HS
|Sept. 8
|vs. Orange Vista
|Rancho Verde HS
|Sept. 15
|vs. Redlands
|Chaparral HS
|Sept. 22
|at Victor Valley
|Victor Valley HS
|Oct. 6
|vs. Great Oak*
|Chaparral HS
|Oct. 13
|at Murrieta Valley*
|Murrieta Valley HS
|Oct. 20
|vs. Vista Murrieta*
|Chaparral HS
|Oct. 27
|vs. Murrieta Mesa*
|Chaparral HS
|Nov. 3
|at Temecula Valley*
|Temecula Valley HS
–
GREAT OAK FOOTBALL
Coach: Robbie Robinson
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 2
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Aug. 25
|vs. Heritage
|Great Oak HS
|Sept. 1
|at King
|King HS
|Sept. 15
|at Serrano
|Serrano HS
|Sept. 22
|vs. Upland
|Great Oak HS
|Sept. 29
|at San Juan Hills
|San Juan Hills HS
|Oct. 6
|at Chaparral*
|Chaparral HS
|Oct. 13
|vs. Temecula Valley*
|Great Oak HS
|Oct. 20
|vs. Murrieta Mesa*
|Great Oak HS
|Oct. 27
|at Murrieta Valley*
|Murrieta Valley HS
|Nov. 3
|vs. Vista Murrieta*
|Great Oak HS
–
MURRIETA MESA FOOTBALL
Coach: Darrel Turner
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 4
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Aug. 25
|vs. Rancho Christian
|Murrieta Mesa HS
|Sept. 15
|at San Jacinto
|San Jacinto HS
|Oct. 6
|vs. Temecula Valley*
|Murrieta Mesa HS
|Oct. 13
|at Vista Murrieta *
|Vista Murrieta HS
|Oct. 20
|at Great Oak*
|Great Oak HS
|Oct. 27
|at Chaparral*
|Chaparral HS
|Nov. 3
|vs. Murrieta Valley
|Murrieta Mesa HS
–
MURRIETA VALLEY FOOTBALL
Coach: George Wilson
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 2
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Aug. 25
|vs. Santiago
|Murrieta Valley HS
|Sept. 1
|at Redlands
|Redlands HS
|Sept. 8
|at Cajon
|Cajon HS
|Sept. 15
|at San Clemente
|San Clemente HS
|Sept. 22
|vs. Oaks Christian
|Murrieta Valley HS
|Oct. 6
|at Vista Murrieta
|Vista Murrieta HS
|Oct. 13
|vs. Chaparral
|Murrieta Valley HS
|Oct. 20
|at Temecula Valley
|Temecula Valley HS
|Oct. 27
|vs. Great Oak
|Murrieta Valley HS
|Nov. 3
|at Murrieta Mesa
|Murrieta Mesa HS
–
TEMECULA VALLEY FOOTBALL
Coach: Lenny Dykes
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 5
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Aug. 25
|at San Jacinto
|San Jacinto HS
|Sept. 1
|vs. Elsinore
|Temecula Valley HS
|Sept. 15
|vs. Santiago
|Temecula Valley HS
|Sept. 22
|vs. Paloma Valley
|Temecula Valley HS
|Sept. 28
|vs. Riverside Poly
|King HS
|Oct. 6
|at Murrieta Mesa*
|Murrieta Mesa HS
|Oct. 13
|at Great Oak*
|Great Oak HS
|Oct. 20
|vs. Murrieta Valley*
|Temecula Valley HS
|Oct. 27
|at Vista Murrieta*
|Vista Murrieta HS
|Nov. 3
|vs. Chaparral*
|Temecula Valley HS
–
VISTA MURRIETA FOOTBALL
Coach: David Olsen
League: Southwestern
Playoff division: Division 1
|Date
|Opponent
|Site
|Aug. 25
|at Colquitt County (GA)
|Colquitt County HS
|Sept. 1
|at Mission Viejo
|Mission Viejo HS
|Sept. 8
|vs. Orange Lutheran
|Vista Murrieta HS
|Sept. 15
|vs. JSerra Catholic
|Vista Murrieta HS
|Sept. 22
|at Crenshaw
|Crenshaw HS
|Oct. 6
|vs. Murrieta Valley*
|Vista Murrieta HS
|Oct. 13
|vs. Murrieta Mesa*
|Vista Murrieta HS
|Oct. 20
|at Chaparral*
|Chaparral HS
|Oct. 27
|vs. Temecula Valley*
|Vista Murrieta HS
Murrieta Valley is division 1