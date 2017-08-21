Southwestern League 2017 varsity football schedules

The 2017 high school football season for the Inland area gets underway this week.

Here’s a look at the Southwestern League teams and who they will be playing this season.

CHAPARRAL FOOTBALL

Coach: Jeremy McCullough

League: Southwestern

Playoff division: Division 5

Date Opponent Site Aug. 25 at Rancho Cucamonga Rancho Cucamonga HS Sept. 1 vs. Poly Chaparral HS Sept. 8 vs. Orange Vista Rancho Verde HS Sept. 15 vs. Redlands Chaparral HS Sept. 22 at Victor Valley Victor Valley HS Oct. 6 vs. Great Oak* Chaparral HS Oct. 13 at Murrieta Valley* Murrieta Valley HS Oct. 20 vs. Vista Murrieta* Chaparral HS Oct. 27 vs. Murrieta Mesa* Chaparral HS Nov. 3 at Temecula Valley* Temecula Valley HS

–

GREAT OAK FOOTBALL

Coach: Robbie Robinson

League: Southwestern

Playoff division: Division 2

Date Opponent Site Aug. 25 vs. Heritage Great Oak HS Sept. 1 at King King HS Sept. 15 at Serrano Serrano HS Sept. 22 vs. Upland Great Oak HS Sept. 29 at San Juan Hills San Juan Hills HS Oct. 6 at Chaparral* Chaparral HS Oct. 13 vs. Temecula Valley* Great Oak HS Oct. 20 vs. Murrieta Mesa* Great Oak HS Oct. 27 at Murrieta Valley* Murrieta Valley HS Nov. 3 vs. Vista Murrieta* Great Oak HS

–

MURRIETA MESA FOOTBALL

Coach: Darrel Turner

League: Southwestern

Playoff division: Division 4

Date Opponent Site Aug. 25 vs. Rancho Christian Murrieta Mesa HS Sept. 15 at San Jacinto San Jacinto HS Oct. 6 vs. Temecula Valley* Murrieta Mesa HS Oct. 13 at Vista Murrieta * Vista Murrieta HS Oct. 20 at Great Oak* Great Oak HS Oct. 27 at Chaparral* Chaparral HS Nov. 3 vs. Murrieta Valley Murrieta Mesa HS

–

MURRIETA VALLEY FOOTBALL

Coach: George Wilson

League: Southwestern

Playoff division: Division 2

Date Opponent Site Aug. 25 vs. Santiago Murrieta Valley HS Sept. 1 at Redlands Redlands HS Sept. 8 at Cajon Cajon HS Sept. 15 at San Clemente San Clemente HS Sept. 22 vs. Oaks Christian Murrieta Valley HS Oct. 6 at Vista Murrieta Vista Murrieta HS Oct. 13 vs. Chaparral Murrieta Valley HS Oct. 20 at Temecula Valley Temecula Valley HS Oct. 27 vs. Great Oak Murrieta Valley HS Nov. 3 at Murrieta Mesa Murrieta Mesa HS

–

TEMECULA VALLEY FOOTBALL

Coach: Lenny Dykes

League: Southwestern

Playoff division: Division 5

Date Opponent Site Aug. 25 at San Jacinto San Jacinto HS Sept. 1 vs. Elsinore Temecula Valley HS Sept. 15 vs. Santiago Temecula Valley HS Sept. 22 vs. Paloma Valley Temecula Valley HS Sept. 28 vs. Riverside Poly King HS Oct. 6 at Murrieta Mesa* Murrieta Mesa HS Oct. 13 at Great Oak* Great Oak HS Oct. 20 vs. Murrieta Valley* Temecula Valley HS Oct. 27 at Vista Murrieta* Vista Murrieta HS Nov. 3 vs. Chaparral* Temecula Valley HS

–

VISTA MURRIETA FOOTBALL

Coach: David Olsen

League: Southwestern

Playoff division: Division 1