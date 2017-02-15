Southwestern League All-League teams announced for girls volleyball

Temecula Valley High School sophomore, Jordan Amoy, was named the Most Valuable Girls Volleyball Player in the Southwestern League after helping guide the Lady Golden Bears into the CIF-SS Division 1AA playoffs as well as helping them claim their first Southwestern League Championship in 16 years. Twenty-one other players from each of the other Southwestern League schools also made the list, representing one of the toughest leagues in the area.
2016 All Southwestern League Girls Volleyball Team
Jordan Amoy (10) – Temecula Valley – MVP
First team
Kali Greathead (12) – Temecula Valley
Peyton McBride (11) – Temecula Valley
Maddison Endsley (9) – Temecula Valley
Maddie Nunley (12) – Vista Murrieta
Lexi Hadrych (11) – Vista Murrieta
Holley Persson (12) – Vista Murrieta
Karli Koza (12) – Chaparral
Kaili Downs (11) – Great Oak
Drew Morris (12) – Great Oak
Kali Uhl (10) – Murrieta Mesa
Second Team
Kimmy Lynch (12) – Murrieta Valley
Ashlyn Gergins (12) – Murrieta Valley
Lindsey Schell (12) – Temecula Valley
Jasmine West (10) Temecula Valley
Liz Eardly (12) – Great Oak
Maddie Alan (9) – Great Oak
Kiara Schmidt (10) – Murrieta Mesa
Leimomi Arscott (12) – Murrieta Mesa
Bailey Pierson (12) – Vista Murrieta
Tiffany Pedersen-Henry (10) – Vista Murrieta
Morgan Johnson (10) – Chaparral