Southwestern League All-League teams announced for girls volleyball

Temecula Valley’s Jordan Amoy was the top vote getter for MVP in the Southwestern League for girls’ volleyball. Valley News file photo.
Temecula Valley High School sophomore, Jordan Amoy, was named the Most Valuable Girls Volleyball Player in the Southwestern League after helping guide the Lady Golden Bears into the CIF-SS Division 1AA playoffs as well as helping them claim their first Southwestern League Championship in 16 years. Twenty-one other players from each of the other Southwestern League schools also made the list, representing one of the toughest leagues in the area.

2016 All Southwestern League Girls Volleyball Team

Jordan Amoy (10) – Temecula Valley – MVP

First team

Kali Greathead (12) – Temecula Valley

Peyton   McBride (11) – Temecula Valley

Maddison Endsley (9) – Temecula Valley

Maddie  Nunley (12) – Vista Murrieta

Lexi  Hadrych (11) – Vista Murrieta

Holley Persson (12) – Vista Murrieta

Karli Koza (12) – Chaparral

Kaili Downs (11) – Great Oak

Drew Morris (12) – Great Oak

Kali Uhl (10) – Murrieta Mesa

Second Team

Kimmy  Lynch (12) – Murrieta Valley

Ashlyn Gergins (12) – Murrieta Valley

Lindsey  Schell (12) – Temecula Valley

Jasmine West (10) Temecula Valley

Liz Eardly (12) – Great Oak

Maddie  Alan (9) – Great Oak

Kiara Schmidt (10) – Murrieta Mesa

Leimomi Arscott (12) – Murrieta Mesa

Bailey Pierson (12) – Vista Murrieta

Tiffany  Pedersen-Henry (10) – Vista Murrieta

Morgan  Johnson (10) – Chaparral

 

