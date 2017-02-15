Southwestern League All-League teams announced for girls volleyball





Temecula Valley High School sophomore, Jordan Amoy, was named the Most Valuable Girls Volleyball Player in the Southwestern League after helping guide the Lady Golden Bears into the CIF-SS Division 1AA playoffs as well as helping them claim their first Southwestern League Championship in 16 years. Twenty-one other players from each of the other Southwestern League schools also made the list, representing one of the toughest leagues in the area.

2016 All Southwestern League Girls Volleyball Team

Jordan Amoy (10) – Temecula Valley – MVP

First team

Kali Greathead (12) – Temecula Valley

Peyton McBride (11) – Temecula Valley

Maddison Endsley (9) – Temecula Valley

Maddie Nunley (12) – Vista Murrieta

Lexi Hadrych (11) – Vista Murrieta

Holley Persson (12) – Vista Murrieta

Karli Koza (12) – Chaparral

Kaili Downs (11) – Great Oak

Drew Morris (12) – Great Oak

Kali Uhl (10) – Murrieta Mesa

Second Team

Kimmy Lynch (12) – Murrieta Valley

Ashlyn Gergins (12) – Murrieta Valley

Lindsey Schell (12) – Temecula Valley

Jasmine West (10) Temecula Valley

Liz Eardly (12) – Great Oak

Maddie Alan (9) – Great Oak

Kiara Schmidt (10) – Murrieta Mesa

Leimomi Arscott (12) – Murrieta Mesa

Bailey Pierson (12) – Vista Murrieta

Tiffany Pedersen-Henry (10) – Vista Murrieta

Morgan Johnson (10) – Chaparral