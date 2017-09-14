Southwestern League Volleyball teams take top finishes in local tournaments





It’s no secret that volleyball in Southwest Riverside County is truly one of the most competitive sports around, all year long. With the accessibility of many local state-of-the-art training centers, players can be found fine tuning their skills almost any day or night of the week. From elementary to middle school and then to the high school courts, the athletes that play volleyball in this area are pretty gung-ho when it comes to their sport.

Recently quite a few teams from the Southwestern League all found similar success as they hit some local tournaments to showcase their skills. Vista Murrieta went to one of the more prestigious preseason events in Anaheim late last month, but didn’t have the easiest road at the Queens Court Tournament. Last year it was Temecula Valley that won the title in the Varsity Division, but it was the Lady Broncos that finished strong this year to win the Elite Division, over a Southwestern league rival none-the-less, which was the first time for any Inland team to win that division.





Vista Murrieta opened the tournament with a tough three-set loss to Manhattan Beach Mira Costa, but bounced back with straight-set victories over Huntington Beach Edison and Santiago to remain among the top eight teams in that top division. Their next three matches would be rocky but Vista Murrieta held strong to knock off two of their three opponents in pool play.

“We made some mistakes early in the tournament, but once we cleaned it up we were on a roll,” said Ed Taitano, the Broncos’ first-year head coach.

In the semifinals it would be Mira Costa that rolled to a 25-13 win in the first set of the rematch, but Vista Murrieta took the next two sets, 25-19 and 15-12, to advance to the final. It was no shock to see that their neighbors to the south, the Great Oak Lady Wolfpack, knocked off Marymount in three sets, which set up an all-Southwestern League championship match. The league rivals battled back and forth, but it would be Vista Murrieta who emerged with a 25-20, 18-25, 15-12 win. Vista Murrieta opens up league games against Murrieta Valley Thursday, Sept. 21.

“This was a great way to start off the season,” exclaimed Taitano.





Over this past weekend the Murrieta Mesa Lady Rams also found success when they went North on the 15 freeway to San Bernardino and competed in the Desert Classic. Murrieta Mesa (6-1) took wins over Pacific, Oak Hills and North View High Schools at San Bernadino Valley College and went on to face Notre Dame in the finals. Juniors Kali Uhl and Hanna Watje controlled the front lines all tournament with help from freshman Abigail Macias and Delaney Kiendra, sophomore Luciana Villafana and junior Zayla Paschall.

The backcourt defense was locked down by juniors Kiara Schmidt and Sophia Maulupe as well as well as senior Skylar Raineri, who also led the tournament in service points. Schmidt led the team in digs and with the precise sets from senior assist leader Savanah Esteban and freshman Kalia Thunstrom, there wasn’t much Notre Dame could do to keep up. The Lady Rams jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the championship game and would finish off the Lady Titans 25-13 to claim the championship.





“I’m proud of these girls and their excitement on and off the court,” says Murrieta Mesa’s head coach Pat Manning. “We expect to shock some opponents again this year.”

Murrieta Mesa will open up league games against Temecula Valley Thursday, Sept. 21. Speaking of Temecula Valley, it was a long four days for the Temecula Valley Lady Golden bears as they defeated Long Beach Poly, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12, in the Dave Mohs Tournament Division 1 final, played Monday Sept, 11, at Edison High School.





Temecula Valley (9-0) has an offense that won’t quit with Jordyn Amoy constantly finding her targets in teammates Madison Endsley, Peyton McBride and Carly Shreenan. Against Long Beach Poly the Golden Bears never trailed in the first set as Endsley and McBride led the attack with six kills apiece. Though down, but not out, Poly (8-2) was able to force the deciding game, behind the dynamite play of middle blocker, Onye Ofoegbu, who had seven kills and a number of key blocks in that second set.

“Momentum is the name of the game and we were a bit flat in the second set,” Bears coach Rafu Rodriguez said. “The girls did a great job bouncing back.”





Endsley, who was chosen the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, finished within 13 kills, 2 of which came at the start of the third set to give Temecula Valley a 4-1 lead. The two teams would go back and forth and it was Carly Shreenan that delivered on a huge block on the outside to stop a rally that put the Lady Golden Bears up 14-11.Long Beach Poly fought off two match points, but Temecula Valley won the crown when a Jackrabbits’ player hit a shot into the net to end the match.





Finally, the Chaparral Lady Pumas could not be quieted in the Dan Quam tournament Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hemet High School as they went on to successfully handle the competition without dropping a single set. The Pumas defeated Linfield Christian in the semifinals and went on to defeat the Xavier Prep Lady Saints to claim the title.

Chaparral was led by senior Kaili Downs (14 kills, 15 digs), who was named Most Valuable Player and senior setter Hailey Carter who had 16 assists. Seniors Kenzie Guimont and Hailey Carter made the All-Tournament team. Chaparral opens up league play against Vista Murrieta Thursday, Sept. 28.