Sparks fly as local athletes find success at National Taekwondo tournaments





Taekwondo is becoming a more media-friendly, spectator-centric sport and one local Taekwondo school is seeing a big increase in attendance because of its increased popularity over the last few years. Sparks Taekwondo, located in Murrieta, thrives off their rapport with the community and ensures that every one of their instructors focuses on really being a family. Master Jef Go and his staff work every single day to give their students the best experience and with their recent national accolades, it shows.

Earlier this month, Sparks sent a handful of athletes off to compete at the 2017 USA Taekwondo Nationals held in Detroit, Michigan from June 29 – July 6. The tournament is the world’s largest with over 3,600 participants from all over the country. Eight of their athletes qualified for Nationals earlier this year at the Nevada and Arizona State Qualifiers and performed well in their respective weight divisions.





“The highlight of the USA Taekwondo Nationals tournament was our very own Vincent Bui, who earned a spot on the U.S. National Team,” exclaimed Master Jef.

Vincent is the 2017 National Champion in the Junior -48 Flyweight Division and will compete in the 2017 Pan-American Taekwondo Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica next month. Zardo James Villanueva, who competed in the Cadet Blue-belt -33kg Fin-weight division, is also a National Champion. The Michigan tournament was his first time competing at a National level.





Kobi Gory captured the Bronze medal in the Cadet -45kg Featherweight division while both Tristan Thomas and Leanna Jane Riberal lost in their quarterfinals match.

“Despite the losses, their performances were amazing considering they were the youngest in their weight category,” added Go.

From Detroit, the competitors flew to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the 2017 AAU Nationals which began on July 3and continued through July 8. The AAU Nationals had over 3,000 participants, in which 3 of those were Sparks athletes who earned the spot for the AAU National Team Trials in September. Vincent Bui and Tristan Thomas both won the Silver medal in their division.





Go also stated, “One of the main highlights of this competition was Tristan who fought 5 times all the way up to the Finals.”

Justin Chan lost in his Quarterfinals match, but still made the spot to compete in Team trials and Jayvian Gory lost in the Quarterfinals in the 8-9 year old blue-belt division, but battled in a tiebreaker point.

Below are the list of the competitions that the school participated in preparation for the 2017 US Nationals and 2017 AAU Nationals.

2017 International Taekwondo Festival

Gold Medalist – Vincent Bui , Justin Bui, Zion Villanueva , Zardo James Villanueva, Kobi Gory

Silver Medalist – Jason Chan, Dallas Mack, Jayvian Gory, Cairo Philip

Bronze Medal – Justin Chan, Emily Slatlem, Kristen Chan, Tristan Thomas, Justin Corless, Jordin Mayo

–

AAU California National Qualifier

Gold Medalist – Vincent Bui, Justin Bui, Kobi Gory, Jayvian Gory, Zardo James Villanueva

Bronze Medalist – Justin Chan, Tristan Thomas

–

2017 Nevada State Championships

Gold Medalist – Justin Bui

Bronze Medalist – Tristan Thomas, Leanna Jane Riberal

2017 Yushen Lai Taekwondo invitational Championships