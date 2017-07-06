Tahquitz senior receives large scholarship to pay for college tuition





HEMET – Kaylee Westmoreland, a recent graduate from Tahquitz High School, has shown continuous dedication to her future through athletics and academia and she is not stopping there. After beating the 21-year CIF Southern Section record in Girls’ Soccer for most career saves this year, she has decided to attend University of California, San Diego, majoring in Mechanical Engineering to become an aeronautical engineer and design fighter jets. In addition, she has also been recruited to play goalie for UCSD.

Kaylee said she has wanted to play soccer at the collegiate level and worked hard to make herself a strong competitor for soccer coaches. Kaylee currently holds a 4.35 GPA, and has taken multiple Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrollment classes, where she has earned college credit. Aside from her athletics and academic work, she was introduced to the concept of joining the military. This was her first year being part of Tahquitz’s JROTC program which interested her further.

In January she decided to submit an application for a Navy ROTC Scholarship and at the end of April she was notified that she had received the scholarship. Her NAVY Scholarship is worth $180,000 to help her pay for tuition at UCSD. In addition to the Navy ROTC Scholarship, she was also awarded a Cal Grant for $12,500 which will help her pay for living expenses.

“I was shocked when I heard I received the scholarship,” said Kaylee. “It has been nice to see all my hard work and effort pay off.”

Westmoreland will start the makeshift boot camp this summer. This will give her an introduction into NAVY etiquette and expectations. She said she is excited to learn everything she can in order to be successful.

She said she is thankful for her parents, her JROTC instructor Major Williams, and family friend Matthew Sanchez, a Navy Recruitment Officer.

“Congratulations Kaylee on continuing to work hard for what you want and for not shying away Hemet Unified School District from a challenge,” school officials said.