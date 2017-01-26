Temecula Dollars for Scholars to host upcoming golf tournament fundraiser

As the Temecula Dollars for Scholars program heads into year 31 in the valley, the staff plans on hosting various events this year to raise funds.

Temecula Dollars for Scholars provides financial aid to high school graduates in the Temecula Valley Unified School District. Seniors who have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and are planning to pursue higher education the following academic year can apply. Recipients are announced at an awards ceremony each spring.

The program, initially called the Citizens’ Scholarship Foundation of Temecula Valley, has given out over $2.7 million over the years and one new event this year is an upcoming golf tournament fundraiser to be held Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cross Creek Golf Course. This is the first time the program is holding a fundraiser of this sort and is hoping for much success. The event, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Temecula and Sprinter, will kick off with a 9 a.m. shotgun start and there will be a longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contest. There will also be mulligans, raffles, a silent auction, a hole-in-one contest and a helicopter ball drop. Lunch will be provided by Buffalo Wild Wings and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The next awards ceremony will be held May 15 at the Temecula Valley High School Golden Bear Theater. One hundred percent of all donations go to scholarships. There is no paid staff; everyone with the organization is a volunteer. Awards are based on merit or financial need or a combination of both and donors can help select the winners and all winners are selected anonymously. To find out more information visit Temecula Dollars for Scholars online at www.TemDollar4Scholars.com.