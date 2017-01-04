Temecula Little League announces its 2017 spring registration





It’s hard to believe that spring is around the corner and with its coming, the first hint of the baseball season. Temecula Little League is pleased to be launching its spring registration for the upcoming 2017 season and would like to invite the families of Temecula boys and girls to register for the upcoming spring season.

Temecula Little League (TLL) had a very exciting, as well as, successful 2016 spring. Last season’s success included the 10 and 11-year-old All-Star team winning the District 28 Championship; an accomplishment that hasn’t been done in over 10 years. Additionally, the AA & AAA divisions won the District 28 Tournament of Champions for their age group.

Temecula Little League is a community based organization that brings the diamond sport of baseball to families in our town. A chartered member of Little League International, the league operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, operated by volunteers from the community we live in. The league offers opportunities for children to learn our great pastime and provides enhanced playing opportunities for all players, including more advanced players within our 50/70 Division. We also operate the Challenger Program, an adaptive baseball program for children with physical and intellectual disabilities.