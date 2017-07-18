Temecula Little Leaguers find post season success in All-Stars





As the season begins to wind down, players’, parents and fans thoughts begin to turn toward the second season of their favorite spring sport, which is All-Stars. For the local Little League affiliates, by direction of the board of directors, most participate in the four available levels of All Stars; ages 9-10, 10-11, 11-12 [Majors] and 13-14, which is the Intermediate 50/70 Division.





The 9-10 and 10-11 divisions play in District tournaments with the winner advancing to the State Little League Tournament. The older players have the same opportunities with State winners moving on to Regionals and then those Regional winners will then advance to play in the LL World Series: the ultimate prize!

The All Star run is a long one and will encompass an entire summer for those that advance to the end, even taking up some of the first weeks of school. Quite a few Temecula teams have already begun their journey and one will even look to continue their success in the coming weeks. The 10/11/12 All Star team won the District 28 Championship and will represent District 28 in the Section 9 tournament beginning July 8,





The Intermediate 9/10/11 year old All-Star team lost to Murrieta National Little League last week, eliminating them from the District 28 tournament and the Intermediate 50/70 All-Star team, who won the District Title against Canyon Lake last week lost to District 72, eliminating them from the Section 9 tournament.

“We were very proud to have these teams represent us. The players and Coaches did an amazing job making it as far as they did! All of us at TLL want to congratulate these teams for all they accomplished this season,” said the board of directors via social media.