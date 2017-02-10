Temecula Valley Elks #2801 District Hoop Shoot winners

Drug Awareness Mascot, Elroy, with the Hoop Shoot Temecula first place winners at the District Level: Tyler Hernandez from Tovashal Elementary (far left), Alison Chapin from Van Avery Prep (middle) and Janylle Nieto from Temecula Luiseno Elementary (right). Courtesy photo.
The Elks Southeast District Hoop Shoot was held Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Mt. San Jacinto College Campus. Temecula Elks #2801 had 5 contestants in the tournament and the results were three first place winners and two second place winners. The first place winners advanced to the Southern California contest held in Torrance Feb. 4, with details from the event still coming in.

The first place winners were:

Boys Division (8-9) – Tyler Hernandez from Tovashal Elementary

Girls Division (8-9)-  Alison Chapin from Van Avery Prep.

Girls Division (10-11) – Janylle Nieto from Temecula Luiseno Elementary

Second place winners were:

Boys Division (10-11) Taj Jackson from Temecula Luiseno Elementary

Boys Division (12-13) Joseph Azzarelli from Van Avery Prep

All five Hoop Shoot winners represented the Temecula/Murrieta area with great free throw ability. Missing the contest because of illness was Peyton Cronin from Temecula Middle School. Article submitted by Spike Lunn, Hoop Shoot Chairman.

JP is an award-winning sports and multimedia editor and a local radio personality on 101.3 The Mix. A true sports-dad, he also coaches youth, travel and high school baseball, is the president of a local nonprofit baseball league and is a distinguished Rotarian.

