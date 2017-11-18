Temecula Valley Time Machine has Track & Field success on a National level

The Temecula Valley Time Machine had runners recently participate in the AAU National Championships at Rynearson Stadium on the Eastern Michigan University campus. Results were as follows:

AAU National Championships s – Jr. Olympic

Alyssa Alumbres – Girls 11

Long Jump – first place – 16’7″

Laura Shoaf – Girls 12

800m 45th Place 2:39,

1500m 25th Place 5:22,

3000m 10th Place 11:19

Jack Paradise – Boys 11

3000m 42nd Place 12:29

West Coast National Championships

Sariena Daniels – Girls 13

Pentathlon – second place – 13:11

Final Score – 8 pts

