Temecula Valley Time Machine has Track & Field success on a National level

By on No Comment

Youth runners from the Temecula Valley Time Machine stand with their medals at the AAU National Championships. Courtesy photo.

The Temecula Valley Time Machine had runners recently participate in the AAU National Championships at Rynearson Stadium on the Eastern Michigan University campus. Results were as follows:

AAU National Championships s – Jr. Olympic

Alyssa Alumbres – Girls 11

  • Long Jump – first place – 16’7″

Laura Shoaf – Girls 12

  • 800m 45th Place 2:39,
  • 1500m 25th Place 5:22,
  • 3000m 10th Place 11:19

Jack Paradise – Boys 11

  • 3000m 42nd Place 12:29

West Coast National Championships

Sariena Daniels – Girls 13

  • Pentathlon – second place – 13:11
  • Final Score – 8 pts

For more information on the Temecula Valley Time Machine Cross Country and Track and Field programs visit www.temeculatimemachine.com. To check in with them on social media visit Facebook: Temecula Valley Time Machine, Twitter: @the_tvtm and on Instagram: timemachineclub.

, ,

Temecula Valley Time Machine has Track & Field success on a National level added by on
View all posts by JP Raineri →

JP is an award-winning sports and multimedia editor and a local radio personality on 101.3 The Mix. A true sports-dad, he also coaches youth, travel and high school baseball, is the president of a local nonprofit baseball league and is a distinguished Rotarian.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.