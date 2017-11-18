Temecula Valley Time Machine has Track & Field success on a National level

The Temecula Valley Time Machine had runners recently participate in the AAU National Championships at Rynearson Stadium on the Eastern Michigan University campus. Results were as follows:
AAU National Championships s – Jr. Olympic
Alyssa Alumbres – Girls 11
- Long Jump – first place – 16’7″
Laura Shoaf – Girls 12
- 800m 45th Place 2:39,
- 1500m 25th Place 5:22,
- 3000m 10th Place 11:19
Jack Paradise – Boys 11
- 3000m 42nd Place 12:29
West Coast National Championships
Sariena Daniels – Girls 13
- Pentathlon – second place – 13:11
- Final Score – 8 pts
