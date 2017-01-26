Temecula’s D-BAT batting cages are a hit, open with swinging success





With the amount of youth players that grow up in the valley dreaming of life in the big leagues, it’s no secret that outside of the local batting cages, many businesses in the area harness warehouse batting cages, plus many a coach has a backyard workout area for players to utilize, to help get them better. Those that do have business based batting cages know that it’s not a hand over fist moneymaker, but still find a way to keep their doors open through the year, waiting for that spring season trumpet to sound bringing on the baseball action.

With the rise of travel ball at a national level, there are now more than enough baseball and softball teams in the local area looking for a place to practice year-round, keeping many of the area’s batting cage businesses afloat during the offseason. But what about when baseball season actually hits? How does a batting cage accommodate the diverse group of talent, especially when it’s on a first come first serve basis?

That is where Temecula’s Matt Markley saw a need to bring both the recreation player and competitive player together in one arena. As a recreation coach where he spent the past few years coaching his own son in the Temecula Youth Baseball (TYB) League, Markley’s arena is now his new D-BAT hitting facility.





“The plan is to give back and support the youth of the community. We will offer all sorts of camps and clinics so players can fine tune their skills and we will maintain the best coaching staff around,” exclaims Markley.

Almost a year ago to the day, Markley was in Nashville, Tennessee at the yearly American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) convention, which he attended for business reasons. At the time he wasn’t thinking about opening up a business of his own in Temecula, but when he ran into a gentleman from Texas named Matt Hinds, who was running the D-BAT booth at the convention, Markley’s world changed for the better after that day.

Hinds, who has been with D-BAT since 2008, spending most of that time in Addison, Texas, told Markley about franchise opportunities with D-BAT during candid conversations over the course of the four-day convention. From there the light went on for Markley to look into bringing a facility to the area that could house numerous teams, coaches, instructors and individual hitters all at the same time, no matter their level of play.

Once back in Temecula, Markley made a few business calls, saw it was feasible to bring the D-BAT name to the area and enticed Hinds with the opportunity to be the general manager of the Temecula location. Within minutes of their first local meet up in 2016, Hinds was hooked and the two Matt’s began their journey together.

“I personally love the small big town feel. It is an amazing community filled with so many amazing people and so many genuine people. I feel very blessed that I got moved from my home in Texas to this absolutely beautiful city,” says Hinds.





Originally founded in 1998, D-BAT has always been considered by many to be one of the top baseball and softball training facilities in the country with almost 45 locations in 11 states, including the brand-new location in Temecula. D-BAT has as a core belief that every player plays a different game and should be taught to maximize his or her talents to suit his or her game. Developing Beliefs, Attitudes and Traditions is what D-BAT stands for and in addition to private baseball and softball lessons, they will be offering pitching machines with baseballs and softballs, a fully-stocked Pro shop and with a large staff of local instructors they plan on hosting many camps, clinics, birthday parties and fundraisers throughout the year.

Now open, with prime real estate located next to Get-Air off Ynez Road, which is another fun family favorite destination, D-BAT Temecula has already helped cater to the local youth leagues by hosting indoor tryouts while fields have been washed away from all the recent rain.

“It has been nice to hear good feedback about how beautiful the place is, but even more is how they love how nice our coaches and employees are. We are in the business of being good to people and it always makes me smile to hear that it is being executed, added Hinds.





Sitting just minutes away from the nearest freeways, D-BAT in Temecula will strive to keep up with their nationwide reputation as one of the premier facilities in the country. With over 25,000 square feet of indoor baseball and softball real estate, including 16 cages that allow for live pitching, hitting and fielding, one of the most popular new features, for the young and older experienced players, is the HitTrax system. HitTrax is the first and only baseball simulator that delivers innovation to the baseball industry by measuring real-time data and displaying live, video game style, simulated results for immediate feedback. Players can swing on their own or gather around to watch the hitter try and beat the personal bests of others and can even participate in tournaments and other fun competitions to climb the local leader boards.

Open 7-days a week, with membership packages that guarantee results, the new Temecula location has high hopes to connect the player and parent with coaches and facilities to better the game every day.

“I want to thank everyone for all the love and support they have given us. This business is my dream and I built it for the youth of our community,” stated Markley. The goal is to bring something to our community that can make a difference in our children’s lives and have a positive impact.”

D-BAT is located at 26201 Ynez Road, Suite 103 in Temecula. Find out more info about hours of operation and membership packages by visiting www.dbattemecula.com.