Temecula’s Vaulter Club offers private instruction and group training





Pole vaulting has become very popular in the area and just as with most sports, this specific one has gained a following locally that keeps young student athletes engaged outside of their normal track and field season. Enter Temecula’s Vaulter Club, which has a unique approach and understanding to the meaning of pole vaulting and direction to having a fun and meaningful pole vaulting track and field club experience.

With their training being just a stone’s throw away from the Promenade Mall, Temecula’s Vaulter Club began servicing the Southern California area in September 2015 as a means to not necessarily look for the best athlete, but for the dedicated athlete with the qualities to be the best.





Within a year of forming, Vaulter Club and their travel team began the travel aspect and recently headed to Queen Creek, Arizona for their eighth pole vault meet of the 2016 fall and winter travel circuit, which was the first time that the travel team had ventured out for the conventional circuit.

Held Dec. 17, at Dean Starkey’s Pole Vault facility in Arizona, pole vaulters of all ages from middle school through masters partook in the meet, with many personal records being made. Local college students were on hand to help facilitate the event and former college athletes as well, which made the event a fun and well-balanced activity for the young and older pole vaulters.

Next up for Vaulter Club is the National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada, which will be held Jan. 12-14, is where all of the teams will unite once again and get some jumping in before their last travel destination for the season.

Vaulter club offers private lessons to teach members how to pole vault from start to finish and home school and private school programs are invited. They also have a year-round club team that teaches the sport of pole vaulting from basic to advanced level. To find out more visit www.vaulter.club. Email staff@vaulter.club, or by phone at (951) 445-2598.