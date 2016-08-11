MAXT Sports Academy: This is a training facility, not a gym





MAXT Sports Academy is a training facility like no other. The diverse group of athletes at MAXT Sports that train together to crush their strength goals also develop a strong sense of camaraderie, rather than stroll in to complete a few exercises with a halfhearted effort. Local athletic men, women, and children all train together alongside different military and law enforcement officers. Here you can find athletes lifting Atlas concrete stones, pushing huge training tires and even carry large metal racks for distance, which is not something you would find in the back of your everyday gym.

In addition, this is the only facility in the valley to that trains people in Mas Wrestling, an old school Russian style tug of war sport. The competitors sit in front of each other across a wooden board and use their muscle and core strength to lift their opponent above the board by tugging on the wooden stick they are fighting each other for. The best out of three wins the match.

Old school strength training

The training center originally started off in the neighborhood of founder, Coach Ray Anderson. The new location next to the Crossfit Inland Valley gym proves that this thriving facility is where all athletes come to train and compete.





“I want to emphasize that this is a training facility not a gym,” said Anderson who has no hesitation to deliver and explain what his business is all about.





Anderson has a true passion for what he does, and he persistently works hard to share his knowledge with his clients. MAXT stands for Maximum Athletic X Training with an emphasis for real world strength training. TEAM MAXT Strength Sports provides athletes an intense foundation for strength in a healthy drug free environment. Anderson wants all of his athletes to walk-in with a goal, and leave his facility feeling empowered.

Whether it is to train in strength athletics, muscle rehab, or improve their own craft in their select sport, Anderson wants the best for his athletes. He does not believe in the strategy that a coach has to break someone down in order to build him or her back up. This negative attitude is unacceptable at MAXT Sports Academy. He also has no desire to work with people who indulge in any performance-enhancing drugs.

“If we find out someone is doing it, they’re out… this is all natural real strength training,” he said.

MAXT Strength Sports follows a simple philosophy known as: “MAXTisms.” The basic guidelines each athlete follow are The Three C’s- Commitment, Consistency, Common sense and The Three E’s- Endure, Evolve, Excel. Everyone has to show up and put in the work if they want to improve. They need to stay committed and consistently work hard. It takes common sense for athletes to listen to their body in order to avoid an injury. For sharp progress, the athletes need to endure all of their hard work. The goal is to evolve from where someone originally started and excel.

Anderson walks the walk





Anderson carries an impressive resume of 43 years’ experience as a certified trainer and competitor. He currently is the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) national vice chairman for feats of strength.

“I didn’t reinvent the wheel, everything I teach here is old school,” he said.

Anderson developed his passion for strength training at a young age. He said he was bullied and teased for his small build when he was 9 years old. He reached out to his older cousin, and who let him borrow some simple hand weights. He was hooked. From then on, he went throughout high school asking for different weight sets from his family and playing as many sports as he could. From football, wrestling, martial arts, baseball and track and field, Anderson boasts a diverse background in sports. In his freshman year, he weighed in at 100 pounds, by the time he was a senior he was 150 pounds. He took it a step further in college, learning more fundamental skills from an Olympic mentor and he reached 265 pounds of muscle. The classmates that used to make fun of Anderson no longer recognized him, he said, adding that he had to remind those who teased him that he went to school with them. Their sharp remarks stuck with him and he used it as fuel to transform his life.

Strength training represents a special way of life for the 62-year-old champion.

Anderson admits, “The family lifestyle I had in Chicago wasn’t good for me growing up, I should’ve been in jail or dead back then… when I grab this bar… it’s my escape… the Iron changed my life!”





After competing for a number of years, people kept on asking for advice from him on how to train and develop a healthy lifestyle. He shared his passion with the others that sought out his knowledge, training people with heart transplants to hip replacements aside from the average athlete. He understands how everyone is different, and that all people have different needs.

Anderson demonstrates how he’s a doer and not just a training consultant.

“I walk the walk, I don’t just talk it,” he said.

At the age of 62, Anderson is a strong example for his athletes about what his training philosophy can bring to the table. He does not teach and spectate in the shadows of his athletes; he works out and competes with them. When he came out of retirement, he competed at the 2013 AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Feats Of Strength in San Diego in November 2013. He brought home four gold medals and set American records at the age of 59. At the Los Angeles Fitness Expo the following year, he brought home three more gold medals, breaking two more American records along the way.

“They call me the mechanic.”

Anderson’s training philosophy focuses on fine-tuning the bodywork engine for his athletes. “I don’t want to take anyone’s coaching job, I don’t want it. I’m not an X’s and O’s guy…I respect the X’s and O’s guys, but I’m here to take care of the engine.”

Coaches and athletes trust Anderson; they understand how he prepares his clients to be head and shoulders above the competition.





Another key component in the equation is Coach Anthony Albert, who is also a part of the staff at MAXT Sports Academy. He is an attentive, passionate, trainer as well as a National Level Competitor. Most recently, he competed in the United States Strongman National Championships in Kentucky and finished in fourth place against his competition. Albert generally handles the facility Sundays and he works closely with his trainees during this time. What drives Albert to train others at MAXT Sports ties down to his desire to help people.

“Deep down it’s fun to see people set goals and accomplish them here,” he said.

Albert focuses on close interaction with athletes and motivates them to break past their limits. The open atmosphere and close interaction that the two coaches provide mirror the major theme of MAXT Sports Academy, “Look Up… Get Up… Never Give Up… Never Quit.”

Self-confidence, perseverance, empowerment, camaraderie

MAXT Sports Academy boasts a largely diverse group of regular athletes. Craig Veatch is a longtime athlete who trains at the facility, he initially checked out the academy to rehab his body and find a new way to get stronger.





“I’ve worked out for years, but I’ve always had trouble with my hamstrings and back,” he said.

Veatch found that in other gyms, he worked out inconsistently, but has found it easy to keep on coming back to MAXT Sports Academy.

The local athletes that come here in the offseason work together to improve their game. When the season starts up again they will step up and challenge their rival schools. Ryan Whitehead, a football player from Murrieta Valley, prefers the trainers here to any other gym. He primarily uses MAXT Sports Academy to supplement his training from “The Mechanic.” Kimo Waialae, another Murrieta Valley football player, is an athlete that uses MAXT Sports Academy to improve his football skills for this fall.

Rocky Tilson, a MAXT Sports Academy Team Member, lives in Indiana. Tilson holds numerous world and American records in power lifting, weightlifting and strongman events.





Local athletes, who do not participate in their sports anymore, succeed in Strongman training. Former Vista Murrieta Football Player, Jacob Sanchez, now competes in the outdoor strongman competitions. He recently took home first place in Prescott, Arizona, about a month ago in his heavyweight division, and second place in his open weight competition.

Many women train and compete at MAXT Sports Academy.

“Coach Anthony is the best; he loves to empower women and teach how it’s not about the number on the scale,” Laura Barlow said.





As Kieran Witham completed her farm walks outside of the facility, Albert could be heard nearby encouraging her.

“Outrun your grip! Outrun your grip,” he called to Withham.

Both Kieran Witham and Stacy Klepach competed in the California Strong Woman Competition. Klepach took sixth place in the Women’s Middleweight division. Witham finished fourth in the Women’s Master Division.

Megan Engstrom talked about how she used to commute all the way up from Arcadia down to the Valley Area for over six months so that she could train with Coach Anthony.

Grant Hatch and Jacob Sanchez are Mas Wrestling and strongman competitors at the facility. After setting a personal record of 585 pounds in the deadlift exercise, Hatch added in to the praise for MAXT Sports. “Coach Ray and Coach Anthony are always here, they really care about us- they pay close attention to detail,” Hatch said.

Jacob Sanchez agreed saying, “They provide a serious environment,” and stressed how Anderson wants his athletes to focus on training for something, a clear goal, rather than working out.

TEAM MAXT: a culture inside of a culture





The competition group, Team MAXT Strength Sports, will compete Sept. 23-25 at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Team MAXT Strength Sports and Coach Ray himself will participate in the AAU 2016 Feats Of Strength Indoor World Championships. The team needs help to raise money for the competition athletes in travel expenses, hotels, airfares, gear etc. Even with its recent location change next to Crossfit Inland Empire, MAXT Sports Academy still plans on growing. The expansion results in a greater need for equipment. Strongman training requires a large space to work effectively with the equipment and other strength tools.

The team hosts division teams from Youth, Juniors, Collegiate, Seniors and Masters. Sponsors are welcome to purchase or donate online for the equipment needed for Team MAXT. All sponsors will be named on all promotional materials and banners presented at the facility and during meets. Sponsors will also enjoy free admission to competitions and events held by Team MAXT.

The sponsorship program offers different packages including, bronze, silver, gold (covers team expenses and includes company logo displayed on team shirts and social media/ banners at competitions), elite platinum and diamond packages, which give access to MAXT facility and a required appointment with Anderson.

To find out more, email Anderson at MAXTsportsacademy@gmail.com or call (951) 252-5627 or (951) 698-1558. The facility is located at 24335 Prielipp Road Suite 120 in Wildomar, inside Crossfit Inland Valley.