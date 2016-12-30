Valley players help BYU to Poinsettia Bowl victory





Five former Valley high school football players who are now members of the Brigham Young University team returned to Southern California for the Dec. 21 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego.

Matt Foley is now BYU’s long snapper, Aleva Hifo is the Cougars’ primary kickoff returner, Tevita Mo’Unga is a second-string linebacker, and Adam Pulsipher saw limited action in the Cougars’ 24-21 Poinsettia Bowl victory over Wyoming. Addison Pulsipher is also on the BYU roster but did not play.

Foley, Mo’Unga, and Adam Pulsipher had sophomore athletic status during the 2016 season. Addison Pulsipher is a freshman who did not play in his only previous season on the BYU squad, and Hifo is a true freshman. Foley and the Pulsipher brothers attended Temecula Valley High School, Mo’Unga played at Vista Murrieta High School, and Hifo is a Menifee resident who joined BYU from Heritage High School.

“Southern California’s one of our main recruiting goals,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “It’s great football here.”





The opening kickoff by Wyoming’s Cooper Rothe traveled to the six-yard-line before Hifo caught the ball and returned it 39 yards. Wyoming’s third-quarter touchdown was followed by a kickoff to the BYU 7 and Hifo’s 20-yard return; the Cougars gained the additional 73 yards for a touchdown and the subsequent extra point gave BYU a 17-7 lead. After a Wyoming touchdown narrowed the Cowboys’ deficit to 24-21 with 3:04 remaining in the fourth quarter Rothe opted for a kick which bounced before Hifo took the ball on the 27 and returned the kickoff 7 yards.

His three kickoff returns for 66 yards gave Hifo season totals of 21 kickoff returns and 440 yards. His eight kickoff returns in the Cougars’ 55-53 home victory over against Toledo September 30 tied the school record. Hifo also played as a wide receiver and caught 11 passes for a total of 58 yards over the season; four of those receptions were during the Cougars’ Sept. 24 loss against West Virginia at Fed Ex Field in Maryland.

“To accomplish that as a true freshman is a fine compliment to him and how well-prepared he was out of high school,” Sitake said.

Foley was the Cougars’ snapper for three extra points, a second-quarter field goal, and five punts during the Poinsettia Bowl, and he also participated in an assisted tackle on a fourth-quarter punt return.

“Great snapper. He’s been consistent for us all year long,” Sitake said.





During the regular season the Cougars punted 53 times and were successful on 19 of 25 field goal attempts and 39 of 40 extra point kicks. Foley was a three-year starter on the Temecula Valley High School football team and also lettered in wrestling and in track and field for the Golden Bears. He played in all 13 games during his freshman year at BYU in 2015.

The action Mo’Unga saw in the Poinsettia Bowl included three tackles in the third quarter. Mo’Unga appeared in all 13 of BYU’s games this season. During the regular season he made 11 tackles including four unassisted ones and three stops during the Cougars’ 20-3 road win Nov. 5 at Cincinnati.

“He doesn’t have great stats, but he disrupts the game,” Sitake said. “He disrupts the line of scrimmage.”

That often allows others to get the credit for the stops, but Mo’Unga carries out his more direct responsibilities when necessary. “When it comes time he makes the plays himself,” Sitake said.

Mo’Unga had two varsity seasons at Vista Murrieta High School. He played in seven games as a BYU freshman in 2015 and had five tackles including three solo stops.





Adam Pulsipher is a linebacker who did not play in 2014 and was in six 2015 games. This year he played in 12 games and started two. He returned one kickoff for 6 yards during the season. His 16 tackles consisted of 10 unassisted stops and six assisted tackles.

“Adam’s been great for us,” Sitake said. “He’s made some great plays.”

Pulsipher was on a The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in Chile between his high school and BYU years.

Addison Pulsipher, who is an offensive lineman, was on the BYU team but did not play in 2013 and then served his LDS mission in Uruguay. He returned to the Cougars for 2016 spring practice.

“Addison is coming off an injury,” Sitake said. “We’re looking forward to getting him back to 100 percent.”

Sitake noted that the BYU fan base in Southern California also makes the area conducive for the college’s coaches to attract high school seniors. “We have great support,” he said. “We have a good participation by alumni here.”