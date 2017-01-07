Assistance League Giving Tree fulfills 112 foster youths’ Christmas wishes

TEMECULA – Putting smiles on children’s faces on Christmas morning was the purpose of the Assistance League of Temecula Valley’s third annual Giving Tree event. To make the Christmas holiday special for foster children, Assistance League’s philanthropic program, Operation Foster Youth, received the names of foster children from its partner foster agencies, Hugs, Koinonia and Kamali’i. A Giving Tree was set up with 112 ornaments with the age, gender and Christmas gift wish of children from the three foster agencies. With the help of Assistance League volunteer members who picked up tree decorations and the committee budget, all the Christmas wishes were fulfilled.

Assistance League members delivered the gifts to the three foster agencies. When receiving the gifts, Hugs Administrator Sherry Dew said, “The toys will benefit all of the children we serve and will give them the opportunity to have wonderful holidays.”

Program Director J. Eric Mortensen for Kamali’i Foster Family Agency expressed the importance of community support for foster youth. “During the holidays, youth in foster care need our community’s support the most. The holidays can be a painful time, as they are reminded of the family they have temporarily, or in some cases, permanently, lost,” Mortensen said. “Thanks to the generous support of Assistance League of Temecula Valley, Kamali’i Foster Family Agency is able to provide foster youth placed with the agency personalized holiday gifts whereby they too can feel great about themselves.”

Chairperson of Assistance League’s Foster Youth Program Wendy Bradshaw said, “The Giving Tree event is my favorite event all year. Just knowing that 112 foster youth will have a better Christmas and know that people are thinking about them, puts a smile in my heart! This program is definitely a labor of love for all of us on the Foster Youth Committee!”

To fund their philanthropic programs, Assistance League of Temecula Valley operates a thrift shop, Assistance League Thrift Shop, at 28720 Via Montezuma in Temecula.

Assistance League of Temecula Valley, a chapter of National Assistance League, is a nonprofit, volunteer philanthropic organization dedicated to serving the needs of families in Southwest Riverside County. Browse the website for more information about the organization or membership information at www.temeculavalley.assistanceleague.org or call (951) 694-8018.