County’s budget quandary top of board agenda

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County supervisors today will look at possible options for dealing with potential budget-busting developments in the current fiscal year. The Executive Office will be presenting an overview of county government finances during the first major budget hearing of 2016-17.

“The county is experiencing additional headwinds with long-term implications,” according to an introduction to the 50-page report, which contained few notes of optimism.

County CEO Jay Orr warned that unanticipated changes in labor expenses, combined with proposed adjustments to state support for mandated services and sagging property and sales tax revenue, “all threaten to drive us off course.”

“Our response to these financial challenges must be to put all options on the table,” Orr said.

According to the Executive Office, a projected decline in property and sales tax revenue could result in an $8.2 million loss to the general fund. The drop in receipts was due to changes in economic conditions, officials said.

Just as concerning was a proposal in Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2017-18 budget blueprint to change counties’ contributions to the In-Home Supportive Services program.

Under current law, counties cover 17 percent of IHSS costs, with the state and federal governments kicking in the lion’s share. Brown is seeking to have the current 3 percent cap on program growth eliminated, as demand for IHSS services – benefiting indigent seniors, the sick and disabled – continues to soar.

According to the midyear report, removal of constraints on the growth rate could impose an additional $4 million in annual obligations from the county.

Officials said a new statewide collective bargaining agreement with Cal Fire personnel, who form the backbone of the Riverside County Fire Department, could translate to an additional $2.5 million in costs to the county in the current fiscal year – and $11 million in 2017-18.

The compact is awaiting the governor’s signature.

The report indicated that the county is still struggling with a $22 million chop in Proposition 172 public safety sales tax revenue from the state. Prop 172 funds are distributed to county safety agencies to cover a variety of expenses.

Shortfalls are plaguing most of those agencies, the largest being in the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which is in a $19.4 million deficit.

Although Sheriff Stan Sniff has managed to close the hole slightly since July, it’s likely to grow again heading into 2017-18 as labor costs rise and preparations are made for the opening of the East County Detention Center in Indio.

The sheriff is also contending with a federal consent decree mandating improved services in existing jails for mentally and physically impaired inmates, requiring more correctional personnel. The District Attorney’s Office is $4.4 million in the red, a modest reduction from July thanks to austerity measures implemented by D.A. Mike

Hestrin and his team.

According to the report, the Office of the Public Defender’s gap actually widened from July to January, growing from $1.7 million to $2.1 million, mostly due to unexpected inter-agency charges, employee payouts and a reduction in state revenue to offset the cost of mandated programs.

The Department of Animal Services was predicting a year-end revenue loss of $1 million, apparently due to a decline in impounds and the fees associated with them. The agency also informed the Executive Office that two-thirds of its fleet had exceeded the “standard vehicle life cycle” of 100,000 miles, and many vehicles are in need of repair.

Executive Office staff remained confident that a sweeping review and reformation program inaugurated in March using the international professional services firm KPMG would net the county sizable savings from operational

efficiencies. Public safety officials have expressed skepticism about the firm’s objectives and whether they can be achieved.

Orr stated that the county should not rule out further agency consolidations to streamline operations and slash costs going forward. The board insisted at the outset of the current fiscal year that the county’s reserve pool not fall below $150 million.

The chief executive officer said that fiscal discipline will have to be maintained to keep from further depleting reserves.