Felons accused of selling meth charged

MURRIETA – Two convicted felons accused of peddling methamphetamine in Menifee were charged Friday with possession of controlled substances for sale.

Ron Olin Burrows, 57, of Menifee and Jimmy Clarence Santillan, 39, of Mead Valley were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught selling the drug at a gas station.

Along with the drug sales allegation, Burrows and Santillan are each charged with felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstruction of a peace officer. Santillan is additionally charged with sentence-enhancing allegations of committing a felony within five years of serving time in prison.

Both defendants were slated to make their initial court appearances this afternoon at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta. Burrows was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and Santillan on $130,000 bail – both at the Southwest Detention Center.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Sam Morovich, deputies patrolling the Menifee Town Center Plaza at Antelope and Newport roads spotted what appeared to be a drug transaction adjacent to a gas station. The alleged dealers fled the minute deputies approached, Morovich said. After a brief foot pursuit, both men were forcibly taken into custody, he said.

“A search of their persons and their respective vehicles yielded over one pound of methamphetamine and a large quantity of U.S. currency,” the sergeant said.

According to court records, Burrows has a prior conviction for grand theft and a separate drug-related case pending from May. He was on bail at the time of his arrest.

Records show that Santillan has multiple prior convictions going back 20 years, almost all of them drug-related.