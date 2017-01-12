Hemet City Council to appoint council member to fill vacancy left by Raver, Hemet residents must apply by Feb. 2.

The Hemet City Council announced it will be accepting applications from city residents who would like to serve on the city council for the remainder of former councilmember Paul Raver who resigned from his seat in December.

The Council in its Tuesday evening, Jan. 10 meeting voted to appoint a qualified city resident to fill Raver’s seat. The council had the choice to either appoint a resident to the council seat or call for a special election that would have cost the city as much as $100,000 with the seat not being filled until later in the year.

The council members, Mayor Linda Krupa, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Perciful, and Councilwomen Bonnie Wright and Karlee Meyer unanimously voted to appoint the new councilmember rather than call for the election. The council will be calling on any qualified Hemet resident who might be interested in becoming the next Hemet City Councilmember to apply for the position through the city by Feb. 2.

The simple qualifying requirements are the candidate must be 18-years of age or older, be a resident of the city, and a registered voter. No previous knowledge about city government is required, however the council plans to interview each candidate to see who might be best qualified for the position. While the opening position, under the new city voting district designation is in District 2, the northwestern portion of the city, a candidate is not required to live in that district since Ravers was voted as an “at large” councilmen that remains in effect until December 2018. The appointee must agree not to run in that election according to the council.

Under the city council appointment rule the position must be filled no later than Feb. 10, according to Hemet City Attorney Eric Vail. The California State law says city government appointments must be made within 60 after a councilmember resigns making the last day of appointment to replace Raver Feb. 12. He said the council may interview the candidates for the position before they make the appointment. Interviews are expected to begin Feb. 7 in a special meeting. The appointment will be made by the council called Feb. 10 deadline.

The council discussed interviewing each of the candidates that have turned in applications during a Jan. 31 special meeting, the same day they plan to decide who might be appointed to the Measure U Oversight Committee. City Clerk Sarah McComas said the city already has 40 applicants for the Oversight Committee with more possible before the Jan. 13 deadline.

Because of the large number of applicants those interviews for the Measure U Oversite Committee will be held in the Hemet Public Library.

City Attorney Vail told the council whatever they do in making the appointments it must be in a public meeting according the Brown Act, the California Open Public Meeting law.

The City Clerk will make the official announcement for the position opening and details on how to apply sometime this week.