HS Football: Week One kicks off with high flying action





Zero Week is in the books and Week One of high school football saw some serious contenders bounce back, while others still can’t put it all together. In the Southwestern League the Murrieta Valley Nighthawks (1-1), who were rewarded with a jump up to Division 1 after making it to the Division 2 finals in 2016, put some incredible numbers on the board this past week as did Chaparral (1-1) and Great Oak (1-1), Murrieta Mesa (2-0) still commands the top of the standings after their second straight win and Temecula Valley (0-2) and Vista Murrieta (0-2) remain winless as they fight for attention in 2017.

The South Valley League shows a surprise at the top right now in Santa Rosa as they remain undefeated, allowing zero points in their first two games. The Sunbelt League has three teams fighting for the top spot right now as Heritage, Elsinore and Lakeside all come into Week Two action with a 2-0 record and there is no surprise in the Mountain Pass League as San Jacinto, Hemet and Citrus Hill all remain undefeated at 2-0 as well.

Southwestern League (All games played at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)

Great Oak (1-1) – 19

King (0-1) – 0

Great Oak will travel this week to face Serrano (0-2) who lost to Silverado 43-14 last week in Week One.

Murrieta Valley (1-1) – 49

Redlands (1-1) – 13

Passing: Bachmeier (MV) – 25 for 32, 365 yards; 7 TDs.

Touchdowns: M. Spiker (MV) – 6 receiving TDs (13 catches, 168 yards); L. Dixon – receiving TD (4 catches, 33 yards).

Tackles: M. Maliki (MV) – 11; N. Baca (MV) – 10.





Sacks: T. Whitehead (MV); J. Holley (MV); B. Ramos (MV).

The Nighthawks will travel this week to face the Redlands Terriers who defeated Palm Springs 14-6 in their season opener.

Vista Murrieta (0-2) – 7

Mission Viejo (2-0) – 41

Vista Murrieta will be home this week to face another strong opponent in Orange Lutheran (2-0). The Lancers are coming off an impressive 37-0 win over Cathedral Catholic last week.

Elsinore (2-0) – 29 (Sunbelt League)

Temecula Valley (0-2) – 10

Passing: Fletcher (E) – 1 for 5, 35 yards.

Touchdowns: A. Portillo (E) – 3 rushing TDs (13 carries, 212 yards).

Tackles: C. Kerr (E) – 12; I. Hobson (E) – 11.

Interceptions: M. Trombino (E); I. Hobson (E); S. Tinoco (E); S. Chism (E).

Sacks: C. Kerr (E); K. Swanson (E)

The Elsinore Tigers will be home to face the Beckman Patriots this week. Beckman (1-0) defeated Santa Ana Valley 37-21 in Week One action. The Temecula Valley Golden Bears will have a BYE this week as they prepare for Santiago (1-1) in Week Three.

Riverside Poly (0-1) – 14

Chaparral (1-1) – 52





Passing: Harris (C) – 8 for 16, 250 yards, 3 TDs.

Touchdowns: J. Manqueros (C) – rushing TD (5 carries, 92 yards); S. Dixon (C) – rushing TD (2 carries, 9 yards); E. Vasquez (C) – rushing TD (5 carries, 81 yards); D. Fitzgerald (C) – receiving TD (1 catch, 36 yards); O. Ornelas (C) – 2 receiving TDs (2 catches, 128 yards).

Tackles: T. Ramirez (C) – 12; J. Avila (C) – 9.

Interceptions: K. Cook (C).

Sacks: D. Sanchez Jr. (C); S. Schoolmeester (C); J. Avila (C).

The Pumas will travel this week to face Orange Vista (1-1), the newest high school in the Perris, to play a Coyotes team coming off a 42-6 loss to Colton.

Corona (0-2) – 7

Murrieta Mesa (1-0) – 42

Passing: Miller (MM) – 16 for 24, 263 yards, 3 TDs, 1 int.

Touchdowns: Giovanni Sanders (MM) – 2 receiving (6 catches, 72 yards); Kai Thompson (MM) – 2 rushing, 1 receiving (15 carries, 145 yards rushing, 3 Catches, 60 yards receiving).

Tackles: D. Rodriguez (MM) – 10; C. Blue (MM) – 8; K. Barrs (MM) – 8.

Sacks: M. Zierold (MM) – 1.5; C. Layton (MM) – 2.5.

Interceptions: G. Sanders (MM)

The Rams will take to the road this week as they face Palm Springs (1-1). The Indians defeated Scripps Ranch 42-35 last week in Week One action.

South Valley League

Hamilton (0-1) – 0

Santa Rosa Academy (2-0) – 35

Passing: Snyder (SR) – 5 for 11, 142 yards, 3 TDs.

Touchdowns: A. Snyder (SR) – 1 rushing (6 carries, 100 yards); K. Long (SR) – 1 rushing, 1 receiving (6 carries, 22 yards, 1 catch, 5 yards); B. Elizondo (SR) – 1 receiving (1 catch, 20 yards); L. Burden (SR) – 1 receiving (1 catch, 65 yards).

The Santa Rosa Academy varsity football team has a home nonconference game versus Riverside Prep (1-1) this week during a Saturday match up.

Whittier Christian (0-2) – 14

Rancho Christian (1-1) – 47

Passing: Treadway (RC) – 4 for 4, 95 yards, TD.

Touchdowns: C. Treadway (RC) – 1 rushing (9 carries, 54 yards); J. Schieberl (RC) – 4 rushing, 1 receiving (9 carries, 230 yards, 1 catch, 22 yards).

The Rancho Christian Eagles have a home nonconference game versus La Jolla Country Day (1-1) this week. The Torreys lost to La Jolla 29-21 during Week One game play.

Ontario Christian (2-0) – 42

Calvary Murrieta (1-1) – 0

The Calvary Murrieta varsity football team has a home nonconference game versus Crawford (2-0) this week, which will be played at Murrieta Mesa High School Friday, Sept. 8. The Crawford Colts defeated Southwest San Diego last week 42-15.

Sunbelt League scores as well as Mountain Pass and 8-man leagues can be found in the scoreboard section of the paper or by going to www.myvalleynews.com/sports .

**All stats, schedules and scores are supplied by local high school athletic directors, MaxPreps, CIF-SS and contributing writers/photographers; David Canales, Andrez Imaging, Ed Faith, Rob Davis Photography , Cody Bressler, Paul Bandong, Alicia Salcedo, Annette Saenz, Time Stood Still Photography and countless fans of the games via social media.