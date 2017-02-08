HS Girls’ Basketball: Lady Lions remain in second with 44-29 win over Woodcrest





Linfield Christian’s Lady Lions won their home conference game Tuesday, Feb. 8, against Woodcrest Christian (3-7, 1-12) by a score of 44-29. The win helped Linfield remain in control of second place in the Ambassador League, behind Aquinas, who are undefeated on the season with a 22-0 overall record.

Sophomore point guard Sydney Moran led all scorers with 19 points as seniors Ally Lawler (10 points) and Kolbi Womack (9 points) combined for another 19 in the game.





Linfield is now 11-12 overall with a 10-3 league record as they head into their final game against Notre Dame (13-14, 8-5) Friday, Feb. 9. The standings will not change whether Linfield loses or wins. Post season play will begin next week with CIF pairings set to be released this weekend.