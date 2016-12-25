Mail Theft Suspect Arrested in Menifee

MENIFEE – A man was arrested while allegedly carrying off an unopened parcel from a residence, sheriff’s deputies said.

Edward Mora of Menifee, 44, is suspected of stealing the package on Friday from the front porch of a house in the 25000 block of Silverwood Lane.

At around 10:30 a.m., Riverside County sheriff’s deputies approached Mora as he walked across the intersection of Silverwood Lane and Quail Bluff Drive, said Sgt. Sam Morovich.

Deputies said they found that the package Mora was carrying was not addressed to him.

He was arrested and booked at the Southwest Detention Center for suspected mail theft and was released after paying a $2,500 bail.

The parcel, which contained a holiday package, according to deputies, was returned to its owner.