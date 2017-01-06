Mild winter storm clears out, second storm follows behind

TEMECULA – Dry, tranquil weather is expected to return to Riverside County today following the departure of a mild winter storm that brought showers and brisk winds to the region.

Before tapering off, trough of low pressure dropped .71 of an inch of rain in Vista Grande; .66 in Idyllwild; .64 in Keenwild; .47 in Pine Cove; .36 in Live Oak Canyon; .35 in Beaumont; .31 in Norco; .28 in Moreno-Clark; .23 in

Murrieta; .22 at the Riverside Airport; .18 at March Air Force Base and in Garner Valley; .16 in Hemet; .14 in French Valley; .12 in Perris; .11 in Temecula and on Mount San Jacinto; and .08 at the Whitewater Trout Farm in the

Coachella Valley, according to provisional data from the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds in the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass zone, which includes the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs, were also weakening as the low pressure trough moved east out of the area. A wind advisory for those

areas will expire at 4 a.m. The Coachella Valley was not included under the advisory.

Partly cloudy conditions are in today’s forecast, with dense morning fog in the Riverside metro area and the surrounding valleys. Light winds are expected after dawn in most areas.

Although very heavy rain and snow from a so-called atmospheric river is expected to inundate northern and central California over the weekend, only light rain will fall in Southern California.

Locally, only a slight chance of rain is in the forecast for the valleys around Riverside and the mountains during the day Saturday. Rain may also be possible Sunday and Monday nights in the valleys, and on Monday in the mountains, along the San Gorgonio Pass and in the Coachella Valley, forecasters said.