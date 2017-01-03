MURRIETA: Undeterred by act of violence, young man with autism returns to work

MURRIETA – 23-year-old Douglas Hier is a young adult, who in spite of having Central Auditory Processing Disorder-a mild form of autism, works hard to help provide for his family while working as a sign twirler for La Pasadita Taco Shop at 24635 Madison Ave in Murrieta.

Douglas works three days a week for La Pasadita dancing and twirling signs at the intersection of Kalmia Street and Madison Avenue in Murrieta and gets a great deal of personal satisfaction knowing he is being productive and helping his family to pay their bills.

But this last Saturday, Dec. 31, Douglas’ job – which he loves so much – took a scary and potentially traumatizing turn when two males, who have not been identified yet, drove past the young man in a dark red PT Cruiser, began shouting at him, and then pointed a realistic-looking BB-gun at him and opened fire.

“At first, I really thought I was being shot at,” Douglas explained through his mom, Therese. Although he quickly and instinctively brought his sign up to protect his face so he wouldn’t get hurt, Douglas said he was hit by several of the BB’s, which left him with bruises where he was struck. But to Douglas, it was the emotional pain that hurt the most.

Douglas described the passenger who fired the BB-gun at him as having blond hair and bad acne. All he could recall about the driver was that he was wearing a black baseball style cap.

Although La Pasadita has cameras inside and around the restaurant, there were no surveillance cameras that face the intersection where the incident actually happened. There was however a witness who saw the incident.

Douglas said after the two suspects drove away a woman in a black SUV immediately pulled over and asked him if he was OK. She comforted Douglas before wishing him her best and driving away.

Both Douglas’ mom Therese and Murrieta police officials would like to speak with that witness to learn any additional information about the suspects or their vehicle that she might have seen.

Douglas started working for La Pasadita about two years ago as part of the Murrieta Unified School District’s Adult Transition Program. After the school sponsored program ended and Douglas spent the summer off, La Pasadita was sold in April 2015 to new owners Osvalda and Analy Quintero.

Bored and wanting to work and be productive again, Therese encouraged Douglas to reapply for employment at the restaurant. In spite of his shyness, Douglas went through the application process and the Quintero’s decided to hire him to work as a part-time sign-twirler for the restaurant. He has now worked for the restaurant for the last year and a half.

La Pasadita’s employers have nothing but praise for the Douglas’ work ethic and hard effort.

“We gain a lot from his employment with us. Douglas always shows up on time and works very hard,” Analy explained. “When I first heard about what had happened, to be honest I was truly shocked.”

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Analy said. “Our community is very nice and supportive.”

“It makes me really mad,” Analy explained. “People do things without thinking about how their actions are going to hurt others. Even if the actions of those two didn’t hurt Douglas physically, it hurt him emotionally. It really hurt his feelings.”

“He is a really quiet and shy person. He doesn’t speak out much and never complains. He didn’t even tell us what had happened, because he thought me might lose his job if he said something,” Analy explained. “He really loves his job and didn’t want to jeopardize his employment with us.”

“We are glad he goes out there and is willing to work and be productive and we love him working for us,” Analy said. “Those two don’t know the pain they caused Douglas. He just wants to feel safe and wants to know he can do his job without being attacked or bullied.”

About the incident involving her son, Douglas’ mom Therese explained, “Yes, my son was hurt – more emotionally than physically and he will recover from his bruises – but what if the actions of those two had destroyed someone’s dreams? The dream of being productive and helping to provide for his family,” Therese asked.

Therese said Douglas was occasionally bullied when he was in school, but never at work like this.

“These two need to take a look at their actions and consider the full consequences of what they did. One senseless action on their part could make or break someone.”

“Parents need to teach their kids better, to be more tolerant and understanding of others,” Therese said. “It all starts at home. Be kind to others. Life is too short to waste your energy being a jerk to someone you don’t even know. Just be kind and be nice to others.”

“If nothing else, I hope this is a learning experience for the two who did this. People with disabilities are human beings and deserve to be treated like everyone else, not treated differently,” Therese said. “People don’t have to like each other or to agree with each other, but they need to act like human beings.”

“What if those two had done what they did and pointed that BB-gun at someone with a concealed weapon permit?” Therese asked. “This could have ended up so much worse than it did.”

“I really think these two are wasting their lives,” Therese continued. “It takes a lot more energy to be a jerk to someone than to be nice.”

Therese, who said she doesn’t harbor any ill-will towards the two said, “I hope the best for them and hope they get their lives together, grow up, and find something more positive to focus their energy on.”

“Sooner or later, their actions are going to catch up with them and bite them in the butt.”

Therese said she spoke with Murrieta police officials again today, who called to check on Douglas and let the family know they were following up on potential leads that had been provided by a possible witness to the incident.

“He’s a very happy kid. In spite of everything, he’s a survivor.” Therese explained. “He has a phenomenal work ethic. He was a bit worried and nervous, but he didn’t let that stop him and he really wanted to go back to work.”

In spite of his scary ordeal, Douglas, who turned 23-years-old today, didn’t want to miss his shift and he bravely returned to work for his normal Tuesday shift.

Therese said she offered to sit in her van in a nearby parking lot to offer her son support, but her Douglas bravely declined.

In spite of that, Therese said she surreptitiously parked her van in a parking lot nearby and watched her son’s shift anyways. What she witnessed throughout the day warmed her heart.

While she watched her son from a distance, Therese saw several people stop and take time to talk with and encourage Douglas.

“One woman pulled up with a group of kids,” Therese explained. “They all got out of their car and gave Douglas a group hug. They then prayed with him and wished him a happy birthday when they found out today was his birthday.”

Another woman stopped and offered to sit with Douglas and watch him, to make sure he would be safe. A third woman even offered to bring him a cupcake to help Douglas celebrate his birthday.

Watching her son return back to work after such a traumatic experience and seeing those from the community stop by to show him some love, support, and appreciation gave Therese hope in the knowledge of how many good people are in the community where she lives.

As for Douglas, he admitted, “It hurt my feelings a lot. These boys made me feel sad. It makes me feel like my job is no longer safe. But I’m not going to let what those boys did dictate the rest of my life. I’m going to move forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed the assault should contact Murrieta police officials at (951) 304-2677. Callers can refer to incident file number 1612M-6460 and can remain anonymous.