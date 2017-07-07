Murrieta Valley Unified School District announces new Cole Canyon Elementary principal

MURRIETA – Murrieta Valley Unified School District Superintendent Patrick Kelley announced that Cole Canyon Elementary Assistant Principal Kim Ciabattini will begin serving as principal of Cole Canyon beginning July 1.

Ciabattini will replace Mike Marble, who is moving to Shivela Middle School to serve as principal.

“Mrs. Ciabattini has built strong relationships with students, parents and staff over the past three years,” Marble said. “She will serve as a strong, caring leader for the Cole Canyon community.”

Before coming to the district, Ciabattini served as an assistant principal for Santa Rosa Academy for three years, and she has 18 years of elementary teaching experience. Ciabattini holds a Bachelor of Arts from San Diego State University and a Master of Education from Azusa Pacific University.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead an already amazing elementary school,” Ciabattini said. “I look forward to continuing progress toward the goal of becoming an International Baccalaureate school, as well as supporting the strong academic focus that Cole Canyon already exhibits.”

“Mrs. Ciabattini is a highly-qualified instructional leader who is committed to increasing student achievement,” Kelley said. “She has strong interpersonal, leadership and data-driven, decision-making skills, and I am confident that her administrative experience, leadership and organizational skills will ensure that we continue to offer a premier educational experience for the students at Cole Canyon Elementary School.”

For more information, call Karen Parris at (951) 696-1600, ext. 1022.