September is Hanger Steak Special Month at Pinnacle

TEMECULA – For the month of September, the Pinnacle restaurant at Falkner Winery will be offering a delicious Hanger Steak Special.

Each week the executive chef will feature a different preparation of the tender cut. Each special comes with vegetables and is priced at $30.

For the weekend of Sept. 15-17, the special will be seasoned and grilled hanger steak with a green garlic sauce on top of saffron rice pilaf and grilled asparagus; for Sept. 22-24 the special is grilled hanger steak smothered in a Cajun cream sauce with blackened fingerling potatoes and vegetable and finally for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 the special will be grilled hanger steak with roasted potatoes and mixed vegetable medley and a chimichurri sauce.