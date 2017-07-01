UPDATED: HEMET — At least one dead after fiery, two-vehicle, head-on wreck, 2 others seriously injured

UPDATE: Saturday, July 1, 7 p.m.

Just before 7 p.m., officials at the scene of the accident requested Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner officials respond after one of the people involved in this evening’s earlier head-on wreck succumbed to their injuries and died at a nearby hospital.

It was not immediately known which vehicle the victim who died had been in. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

City of Hemet police officials from the department’s Traffic Team responded to the scene and are investigating the cause of the collision.

Officials requested a nurse to one of the hospitals for toxicology tests, to determine if blood or alcohol intoxication were contributing factors in the crash.

This is a breaking story and updates will be provided as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY

HEMET — Details are still emerging and City of Hemet Police and Fire personnel are still on the scene of what appears to be a fatal, head-on collision that happened on Sanderson, just south of Acacia, in front of the Lowes shopping center in Hemet.

A Hemet police officer was the first to report the accident and was believed to have either witnessed or been very near the traumatic crash that left three people seriously injured.

The crash involved a silver, Honda Civic and a white, Hyundai Santa Fe.

The officer reported there were two vehicles involved in the head-on collision. He also reported that two people in one of the vehicles had sustained major head injuries and were both trapped inside the mangled wreckage of their vehicle.

Both trapped victims were going in and out of consciousness, according to the officer.

The officer also reported that all northbound lanes of traffic were blocked and parts of the number one southbound lane were blocked as well.

As the officer at the scene was updating dispatchers vital information regarding the victim’s injuries and firefighters were still headed to the scene of the wreck, the officer suddenly reported that one of the vehicles had caught fire.

The officer then updated that he had pulled a woman either from inside of, or away from, the burning vehicle and reported he had safely led her to the side of the road. The officer then used a fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle to extinguish the vehicle fire.

Within moments, officers, firefighters, paramedics and AMR medics and agency supervisors began converging on the scene.

When they arrived, firefighters and paramedics immediately split into teams to begin evaluating and treating the injured and ensuring the vehicle fire was extinguished, while other firefighters began to set up for a cut and rescue operation to extricate the trapped victims from their vehicle.

Based on the severity of one of the three victim’s injuries, officials at the scene called for an air ambulance to respond to the scene. Within minutes, Mercy Air 3 was headed to Hemet-Ryan Airport to meet with AMR medics who were preparing to transport one of the most seriously injured to meet with the helicopter.

Just before 5:15 p.m., City of Hemet fire officials updated that although they had successfully loaded the worst of the injured on Mercy Air 3, just as the helicopter was preparing for lift-off, the helicopter reportedly suffered rotor failure and had to be immediately grounded.

Firefighter/paramedics and AMR medics moved the victim back to the ambulance that had transported him to Hemet-Ryan Airport and the man was transported by ground ambulance to Riverside University Health System’s trauma center in Moreno Valley.

Officials called for the temporary closure of Sanderson Avenue in both directions, to ensure the safety of officials at the scene.

Members of Hemet PD’s Team were summoned to the scene and assumed the investigation into the wreck.

Officers at the scene clarified that early witness statements from the scene that indicated the vehicle was possibly being pursued by a Hemet police officer were false and that Hemet PD was not in pursuit of a vehicle when the accident happened.

This is a breaking story and updates will be provided as they become available.