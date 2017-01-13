Wacky weather warrants wish for drought recovery

We’ve had a lot of rain lately. I mean a lot of rain. I know that it’s needed and I am not complaining, mind you, just making an observation.

We went to drought tolerant landscaping a couple of years ago and everything in the yard took off gangbusters once we got it all in the ground. I was shocked at how fast it all grew, overtaking everything and now I often find myself struggling to find the time to care for my usually overgrown yard. The good news is there haven’t been many weeds – up until now, that is. I hate weeding, probably due to growing up on a farm where as kids my sisters and I were expected to weed the garden and if we didn’t the repercussions were frightful.

After the recent rains, I have noticed weeds springing to life in my beautiful, yet overgrown yard. It seems like yesterday there were none, but today, man, oh, man, do I have a lot of weeds to pull. So much so that I am considering hiring a gardener just to get out of having to do it myself. Those nasty little buggers are everywhere! I know we need the rain, but it barely seems to stop before another storm rolls through, not giving me enough time to take care of the yard between storms. I would imagine before this year’s rainy season is over, my yard will be a veritable jungle of drought resistant landscaping and weeds.

While I hate the chore of weeding, I love seeing the rain, watching it splatter across the pool deck and into the pool in big, fat droplets is something that just makes my heart happy.

Still being fairly new to the area, I was super excited about last year’s el Nino, only to be disappointed by the amount of rainfall that I had hoped for, but didn’t receive. It seems to me that we have already had more rainfall this year than we did last, so I pulled up some facts and figures to compare.

During the 2015/2016 rainy season, I think we were all disappointed in the amount of rain we received but totals as reported for Temecula were 11.12 inches in wine country and 8.82 inches in South Temecula. San Jacinto, East Hemet and Lake Elsinore all saw a good amount of rain, at 11.03 inches, 10.91 inches and 10.10 inches respectively. In Northwest Murrieta 9.70 inches was reported, with Central Murrieta not faring quite as well at 8.12 inches of the wet stuff. French Valley recorded 9.27 inches and Wildomar recorded 6.59 inches of the wet stuff. De Luz had the highest amount recorded last year coming in at 12.19 inches. All were below the average rainfall with the exception of San Jacinto who just eeked by its average by 0.13 inches.

This year is where things get interesting. To date for the 2016/2017 season, Temecula Wine Country has recorded 6.89 inches, Temecula has 6.09 inches, San Jacinto is reporting 7.70 inches, East Hemet has reported 7.08 inches and Lake Elsinore has reported 6.06 inches. Over in Northwest Murrieta 6.32 inches of rain has fallen so far, central Murrieta has seen 5.61 inches, French Valley is reporting 6.46 inches and Wildomar is already almost at the same amount as it was last year at 5.76 inches total. DeLuz again looks to be the big winner so far at 9.01 inches for the season. I should mention these totals, taken from weathercurrents.com, are only through Jan. 4, with more rain on the horizon.

While I am no weatherman, if you look at the comparisons and the rain keeps coming, we could be on track to surpass last year’s totals and maybe even our annual average, something I sincerely hope happens in spite of all those pesky weeds. After all, isn’t it time we get some relief from this long-term drought?

But hey, it’s only my opinion.