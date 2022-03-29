Children have virtually zero risk of serious complications from COVID

As the California legislature considers more mandates for COVID vaccines for children, what does the latest science tell us? Children have a statistically zero risk of death from COVID.

There is more risk from the vaccine than from the disease.

A large study conducted in Germany posted on medRxiv showed zero deaths for children ages 5-11 and a case fatality rate of three per million in all children without comorbidities.

A Johns Hopkins study monitoring 48,000 children diagnosed with COVID showed a zero mortality rate in children under 18 without comorbidities.

A study in Nature Medicine demonstrated that children under 18 with no comorbidities had virtually no risk of death.

Data from England and Wales, published by the UK Office of National Statistics on January 17, 2022, revealed that throughout 2020 and 2021, only one child under the age of five, without comorbidities, had died from COVID in the two countries, whose total population is 60 million.

According to The Lancet, the infection fatality rate (IFR) from coronavirus in all children age seven and younger is 0.0023%. Nearly all fatalities in this age group had one or more underlying health conditions. With the emergence of the Omicron variant, the IFR is even lower.

The medical literature also shows that healthy children are more easily able to heal from this virus than adults and therefore do not need this vaccine.

A study in Nature Communications from April suggests children’s bodies clear the virus more easily than adults.

A study in Nature Immunology, published in December, demonstrated how children efficiently mount effective, robust, and sustained immune responses.

In addition, most children already have had COVID and have fully recovered. Recent studies show the waning effectiveness of the COVID vaccine in children 5–11 years old after the first few weeks.

It’s time to follow the science. The risks demonstrably outweigh the benefits of COVID vaccination in young children.

While the CDC says that myocarditis is a mild disease, cardiologists know otherwise. CDC’s own preliminary data, reported at the February 4, 2022 ACIP meeting, revealed that nearly half of the young people diagnosed with myocarditis still had symptoms three months later, and 39% had their activity restricted by their physician. We know this serious adverse event frequently occurs in teenagers. But no one knows how often it occurs in younger children. This is of major concern for babies and younger children.

A study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases out of Hong Kong showed 1 out of every 2,700 12- to 17-year-old boys were diagnosed with myocarditis following the 2nd dose of Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, or 37 per 100,000 vaccinated.

A study from Kaiser posted on medRxiv found the same rate of myocarditis in 12- to 17-year-old American boys, 1 in 2,700.

VAERS Data

VAERS COVID-19 vaccine data from Dec. 14, 2020, to March 18, 2022 shows:

The science was never on their side.

Pfizer’s application for EUA of two doses of its vaccine failed in clinical trials as it did not produce antibodies in children 2 to 5 years old. They were forced to withdraw the application in February 2022 and will now apply to the FDA for a three-dose series once more data is available in early April. Take part in our “Protect the Children: Don’t Break our Hearts” campaign to stop the FDA’s approval.

Pfizer was ordered by a U.S. District Judge to release the data submitted to FDA from its clinical trials in support of a COVID-19 vaccine license. Prior to the ruling, the FDA planned to suppress the data for the next 75 years which the agency claimed was necessary, in part, because of its “limited resources.”

This denied the American people access to the information that would have allowed them to make a decision based on informed consent. Pfizer released a 38-page report including an Appendix: “LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST,” which lists 1,291 different adverse events.

This is one of the most dangerous vaccines in the history of the U.S. vaccination program and we at Children’s Health Defense have called upon the FDA to remove it from the marketplace. Also, we ask that Congress overturn the Emergency Powers Act that allows Federal officials to take away the rights of citizens, repeal the Vaccine Injury Compensation Act and the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program that provides immunity to vaccine manufacturers.

This is reprinted with permission from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and ChildrensHealthDefense.org

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/child-health-topics/health-freedom/its-time-to-follow-the-science-covid-vaccines/